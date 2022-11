Hi

I'be been following some linux basics and am stuck with 4 exercises around expressions

1.Match this string at the end of a line: EOF$

solution ******

I tried

$EOF\$

$EOF\W

2. Match all lines that start with $, followed by any single digit,

followed by $, followed by one or more non-whitespace characters

solution *********

I tried $\$\d\s+

3. Match all of these emails while also adding the username and the domain name (not the TLD) in separate groups (use \w): hello@tryhackme.com, username@domain.com, dummy_email@xyz.com

solution ************.***

I tried \w{4-11}@\w+.com

4. match every possible IPv4 IP address (use metacharacters and groups)

solution ***{*,*}*.*{*}**{*,*}

Thanks for any tips :)