Forums Linux Regular expressions help
Jaden856

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302285 12-Nov-2022 22:29


Hi

 

 

I'be been following some linux basics and am stuck with 4 exercises around expressions

 

 

 

1.Match this string at the end of a line: EOF$

 

solution ******

 

I tried

 

$EOF\$

 

$EOF\W

 

 

 

2. Match all lines that start with $, followed by any single digit,

 

followed by $, followed by one or more non-whitespace characters

 

 

solution *********

 

I tried $\$\d\s+

 

 

3. Match all of these emails while also adding the username and the domain name (not the TLD) in separate groups (use \w): hello@tryhackme.com, username@domain.com, dummy_email@xyz.com

 

solution ************.***

 

I tried \w{4-11}@\w+.com

 

 

4. match every possible IPv4 IP address (use metacharacters and groups)

 

solution ***{*,*}*.*{*}**{*,*}

 

 

Thanks for any tips :)

fe31nz
872 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2995231 12-Nov-2022 23:42


There are many different types of regular expressions.  So the first thing is to know what program is being used and what type of regular expressions it uses.  Is it POSIX basic, POSIX extended, Perl, PCRE, Brief, Slickedit, ....  The most common type is POSIX basic, which is what most decent versions of grep use.  If you use the -E option in grep, then you are likely using POSIX extended.  Perl itself and quite a number of other programs use Perl regular expressions.  For example, Python uses a variant of Perl regular expressions in its "re" module.

surfisup1000
5148 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995235 12-Nov-2022 23:59


first one....

 

EOF\$$

 

2nd one. 

 

^\$\d\$\S+

 

 

yitz
1741 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995343 13-Nov-2022 03:28


\ a backslash escapes literals like an actual dollar sign character

 

^ caret for matching beginning of line

 

$ dollar for matching end of line

 

square brackets denote groups e.g. [a-z] means all lowercase letters of alphabet [0-9] means all digits 0-9 or a combination [a-zA-Z0-9] or use metacharacters  [\w] all word metacharacters [\d] all digits

 

+ matching one or more occurrences of previous character
* matching zero of more occurrences of previous character
curly braces specify the number of matches (or a range) of the previous character/group of characters

 

Hope this helps without giving away too much...

