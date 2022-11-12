I'be been following some linux basics and am stuck with 4 exercises around expressions
1.Match this string at the end of a line: EOF$
solution ******
I tried
$EOF\$
$EOF\W
2. Match all lines that start with $, followed by any single digit,
followed by $, followed by one or more non-whitespace characters
solution *********
I tried $\$\d\s+
3. Match all of these emails while also adding the username and the domain name (not the TLD) in separate groups (use \w): hello@tryhackme.com, username@domain.com, dummy_email@xyz.com
solution ************.***
I tried \w{4-11}@\w+.com
4. match every possible IPv4 IP address (use metacharacters and groups)
solution ***{*,*}*.*{*}**{*,*}
Thanks for any tips :)