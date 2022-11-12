\ a backslash escapes literals like an actual dollar sign character

^ caret for matching beginning of line

$ dollar for matching end of line

square brackets denote groups e.g. [a-z] means all lowercase letters of alphabet [0-9] means all digits 0-9 or a combination [a-zA-Z0-9] or use metacharacters [\w] all word metacharacters [\d] all digits

+ matching one or more occurrences of previous character

* matching zero of more occurrences of previous character

curly braces specify the number of matches (or a range) of the previous character/group of characters

Hope this helps without giving away too much...