Just purchased a larger Samsung SSD to upgrade my dual boot PC (windows+linux), and I'm looking for a recommendation on what cloning software to use. In the past I've used Clonezilla. It has worked well but wondering whether there is a simpler option.

The Samsung migration software is pretty vague about it, but looks like ext4 might not be supported. Macrium Reflect has been popular on previous GZ threads, but has anyone here tried it with a dual boot disk? Foxclone is another possibility.

Thanks