In the instructions you linked, nowhere do I see the set-up of the root password.

So a few options, all from terminal:

Try logging in with "sudo mysql" Scour the logs for the generated password in /var/logs/mysql* Set-up the password for root with "mysql_secure_installation" See if there's a password set in `/etc/mysql/debian.cnf`

Is this a local or a server installation by the way? Because on a server installation, actively having a root password might not be the best idea

If one of them succeeds, you can use that to log in via PMA