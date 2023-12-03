Installed LAMP as per https://phoenixnap.com/kb/how-to-install-lamp-in-ubuntu
Installed phpMyAdmin as per https://ubuntu.com/server/docs/how-to-install-and-configure-phpmyadmin (plus adding 'Include /etc/phpmyadmin/apache.conf' to /etc/apache2/apache2.conf)
Can't log in using the MySQL password set.
Get the following:
"mysqli::real_connect(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: YES)"
How do I go about resetting this password or otherwise fixing the issue so I can log in?