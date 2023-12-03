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ForumsLinuxCan't Log Into PHPMyAdmin - Ubuntu 23.10
StevieT

706 posts

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#310955 3-Dec-2023 11:06
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Installed LAMP as per https://phoenixnap.com/kb/how-to-install-lamp-in-ubuntu

 

Installed phpMyAdmin as per https://ubuntu.com/server/docs/how-to-install-and-configure-phpmyadmin (plus adding 'Include /etc/phpmyadmin/apache.conf' to /etc/apache2/apache2.conf)

 

Can't log in using the MySQL password set.

 

Get the following:

 

"mysqli::real_connect(): (HY000/1045): Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: YES)"

 

 

 

How do I go about resetting this password or otherwise fixing the issue so I can log in?

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bigalow
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  #3167611 3-Dec-2023 17:09
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https://kinsta.com/knowledgebase/mysql-error-1045/




 

 

 



itxtme
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  #3167812 4-Dec-2023 09:18
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Isnt the default installation root with no password over localhost?

StevieT

706 posts

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  #3168020 4-Dec-2023 15:24
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itxtme:

 

Isnt the default installation root with no password over localhost?

 

 

 

 

Tried logging in with just username root and no password, but same message. Yet to look at solutions provided on https://kinsta.com/knowledgebase/mysql-error-1045/

 

 



Firesphere
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  #3168034 4-Dec-2023 16:06
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In the instructions you linked, nowhere do I see the set-up of the root password.

 

So a few options, all from terminal:

 

     

  1. Try logging in with "sudo mysql"
  2. Scour the logs for the generated password in /var/logs/mysql*
  3. Set-up the password for root with "mysql_secure_installation"
  4. See if there's a password set in `/etc/mysql/debian.cnf`

 

Is this a local or a server installation by the way? Because on a server installation, actively having a root password might not be the best idea

 

If one of them succeeds, you can use that to log in via PMA

StevieT

706 posts

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+1 received by user: 34


  #3168062 4-Dec-2023 17:10
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Firesphere:

 

In the instructions you linked, nowhere do I see the set-up of the root password.

 

So a few options, all from terminal:

 

     

  1. Try logging in with "sudo mysql"
  2. Scour the logs for the generated password in /var/logs/mysql*
  3. Set-up the password for root with "mysql_secure_installation"
  4. See if there's a password set in `/etc/mysql/debian.cnf`

 

Is this a local or a server installation by the way? Because on a server installation, actively having a root password might not be the best idea

 

If one of them succeeds, you can use that to log in via PMA

 

 

I set a password at installation of MySQL. That I am unable to use to log into PHPMyAdmin.

michaelmurfy
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  #3168076 4-Dec-2023 17:17
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This is intentional.

 

Normally you won't be able to use root to login to PMA as this is a substantial security risk. It is to stop people doing silly things. You should NEVER use the root user for anything but creating another user.

 

You need to use mysql to create another user (eg - admin) with the permissions you want.

 

sudo mysql -u root -p
CREATE USER 'newuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'newuser'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION;
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
EXIT;

 

Replace "newuser" and "password" with a username and a secure password.




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fe31nz
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  #3168202 5-Dec-2023 00:36
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michaelmurfy:

 

This is intentional.

 

Normally you won't be able to use root to login to PMA as this is a substantial security risk. It is to stop people doing silly things. You should NEVER use the root user for anything but creating another user.

 

You need to use mysql to create another user (eg - admin) with the permissions you want.

 

sudo mysql -u root -p
CREATE USER 'newuser'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'newuser'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION;
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
EXIT;

 

Replace "newuser" and "password" with a username and a secure password.

 

 

There is a difference between using -u root and just running mysql from the root user without any -u option.  If you use -u, then that specific user named "root" must exist in the MySQL database and have the required permissions to create users and set privileges.  To always get full permissions to do anything (including creating users and setting privileges), you should just use "sudo mysql".  You will be prompted for a password by the sudo command, but the mysql command will not ask for one.  The problem you are avoiding here is that sometimes the user "root" in the MySQL database has been changed to have limited capabilities, and may not be able to do the required CREATE or GRANT commands.  Logging into mysql from the root user but not specifying a user name to log in as bypasses this and gives you full control of everything.

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