Jellyfin, Linux Mint, path to external drive problem.
peejayw

#311230 26-Dec-2023 08:43
Full disclosure, my knowledge of Linux is gossamer-thin, I get by with Google and cut/paste.

 

I have installed Jellyfin on a NUC running Linux Mint. The media I want to stream in on an external usb drive with foders for Movies, Music etc.

 

In Mint, under devices, the drive shows as /media/pat/FCD5-AC1F (/dev/sdb1)

 

When setting up Jellyfin to add the Media Library I select Movies as content type then click on Folders. Here I presume I am supposed to enter the path to the Movies folder so I enter /media/pat/FCD5-AC1F but I get an error  "The path could not be found."

 

What should I be putting in here for the correct path?

 

Thanks.




nzkc
  #3175515 26-Dec-2023 09:22
The mount will only be available to your user (pat?) by default.

 

You'll want a permanent mount for it I suspect so that the Jellyfin daemon can access it too. Have a look at: https://linuxconfig.org/howto-mount-usb-drive-in-linux

 

Or, if you just want it temporarily you might be able to get away with amending permissions on the existing mount. At a minimum you'll want to grant read to everyone, but Jellyfin may also need write (no idea). Have a look at: https://linuxconfig.org/chmod If you want to get a little more clever you could change the ownership to whichever user jellyfin runs as too.  But these approaches will likely only last as long as you have the usb drive plugged in. Removing and readding will reset permissions.

 
 
 
 

ANglEAUT
  #3175517 26-Dec-2023 09:53
Off the top of my head, I'd look at permissions. What user does the Jellyfin process run under & does that have access to the USB drive? 

 

This comment on filebot.net by rednoah has also helped me access external media: By default, SNAP packages are not allowed to access /media, or any other / root folder. The SNAP sandbox will deny access unless you have explicitly granted access to removable-media. Grant access to removable-media if you want to process files in the /media folder with FileBot:

 

sudo snap connect filebot:removable-media

 




