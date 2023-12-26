Full disclosure, my knowledge of Linux is gossamer-thin, I get by with Google and cut/paste.

I have installed Jellyfin on a NUC running Linux Mint. The media I want to stream in on an external usb drive with foders for Movies, Music etc.

In Mint, under devices, the drive shows as /media/pat/FCD5-AC1F (/dev/sdb1)

When setting up Jellyfin to add the Media Library I select Movies as content type then click on Folders. Here I presume I am supposed to enter the path to the Movies folder so I enter /media/pat/FCD5-AC1F but I get an error "The path could not be found."

What should I be putting in here for the correct path?

Thanks.