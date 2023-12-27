Can anyone offer a suggestion of how to proceed in this situation?
I lost the password of a laptop with Zorin 16.3 installed.
As it currently does not ask for password upon start-up, and screen is set to not go to sleep,
it does not matter short term.
However, it will not update without 'authentication' of the password.
So I decided to re-install and create a new password.
Saved a copy of Zorin 16.3 software and Balena Etcher 'installer' software in a USB flash drive,
but when I started to follow the installation steps the device demands the password to
'authenticate' before proceeding with re-installation.
Suggestions please?
Or, a recommendation for a Auckland repair business for this software and situation?