As a long term Window's user I am disappointed with W11 with all the AI intrusion.

I have just installed Linux Mint on a spare PC and to my surprise it talks natively to my networked printer (Brother MFC-J470DW) but in a basic fashion.

The Brother site offers two drivers - an RPM and a DEB. Are these for direct connection? And which one should I choose? Will they give me more functionality?

Thank you