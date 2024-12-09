Hi there..
I have another curly one.
I have been successful in using a python script to connect between two different raspberry pi's over tailscale.
The same command line, set up to run as a service, fails to connect to the other IP address.
I have also tried setting a route on the tailscale0 device for both IPs on both pi's, but this doesn't resolve the issue.
Running the script manually, no issue at all.
Example Route (it was a stab in the dark if this was the actual problem)
pi@open-ob-remote-belmont:~ $ route -n
Kernel IP routing table
Destination Gateway Genmask Flags Metric Ref Use Iface
0.0.0.0 192.168.1.1 0.0.0.0 UG 202 0 0 enxb827eb14cff3
<tailscale IP of Pi 1> 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.255 UH 0 0 0 tailscale0
<tailscale IP of Pi 2> 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.255 UH 0 0 0 tailscale0
192.168.1.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 202 0 0 enxb827eb14cff3
The command itself runs via this in the original file on Pi 2:
sudo openob <ip of pi 1> cheesenode link1 rx -a alsa -d hw;0,0 &
I have to remove & for it as a service. I've tried with and without 'sudo' with no change..
