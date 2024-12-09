Hi there..

I have another curly one.



I have been successful in using a python script to connect between two different raspberry pi's over tailscale.

The same command line, set up to run as a service, fails to connect to the other IP address.



I have also tried setting a route on the tailscale0 device for both IPs on both pi's, but this doesn't resolve the issue.



Running the script manually, no issue at all.



Example Route (it was a stab in the dark if this was the actual problem)



pi@open-ob-remote-belmont:~ $ route -n

Kernel IP routing table

Destination Gateway Genmask Flags Metric Ref Use Iface

0.0.0.0 192.168.1.1 0.0.0.0 UG 202 0 0 enxb827eb14cff3

<tailscale IP of Pi 1> 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.255 UH 0 0 0 tailscale0

<tailscale IP of Pi 2> 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.255 UH 0 0 0 tailscale0

192.168.1.0 0.0.0.0 255.255.255.0 U 202 0 0 enxb827eb14cff3

The command itself runs via this in the original file on Pi 2:



sudo openob <ip of pi 1> cheesenode link1 rx -a alsa -d hw;0,0 &



I have to remove & for it as a service. I've tried with and without 'sudo' with no change..

Thanks