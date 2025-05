mattrix3: I did try wine but couldn't get it to work. I have also installed a VM but couldn't get the meter to connect. This is probably my inexperience. I couldn't work out the com/USB ports. Linux installs its own USB->com driver, so I shouldn't need the FTDI CDM driver (?) but I couldn't work out how to tell SmartLog to use a com port.

Have you tried adding yourself dialout user group as I mentioned in my earlier post? You'll need to log off and log back on for the change to take effect.

Also, before plugging in the device, run "dmesg -w" (you might need to run it with sudo, depending on your distro), and then plug in your device and watch the output - it should show something like /dev/ttyUSB0" being connected, and any error messages if there's any issues.

If it still doesn't work, you may need to modify your UDEV rules to give your account read/write access to the device, see: https://askubuntu.com/a/680328 and also refer to the two links in my previous post.