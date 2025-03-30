Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLinuxWin10 to Win10 & Ubuntu (Dual Boot) to Ubuntu
alisam

813 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319173 30-Mar-2025 07:42
Send private message quote this post

My HP ProBook 470 G1 Laptop runs Windows 10 and not a candidate for moving to Windows 11 (and I don't want to try ways to get Windows 11 onto the laptop).

 

I have spent a lot of time getting Ubuntu to work with the applications I need, on an old NUC (again cannot run Windows 11).

 

So, I want to prepare the HP for October 2025 by installing Ubuntu into a new partition and replicate the Ubuntu setup I performed on the NUC.

 

Once that has been done, I want to erase Windows 10 and keep Ubuntu.

 

How do I do this? Can I expand the Ubuntu partition to replace 3 Windows 10 partitions i.e.

 

(C:) - 223.39 GB

 

(Disk 0 Partition 3) - 851 MB

 

(System Reserved (E:) - 350 MB.

 

Note: I have re-installed Windows 10 a few times and windows has automatically created the above partitions.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
nzkc
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358669 30-Mar-2025 08:28
Send private message quote this post

The short answer is Yes.

 

There's a utility called gparted (there's even a bootable ISO for it) that can be used to do this. Its pretty intuitive to use.  You'll probably want to update grub to remove the windows boot entry too. Technically wont hurt it being there - just selecting it will do nothing.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
fe31nz
1186 posts

Uber Geek


  #3358825 30-Mar-2025 22:54
Send private message quote this post

If you boot a recent live Ubuntu installer image, gparted is now available from there.  Just select "Try Ubuntu" then Ctrl-Alt-T to open a terminal, then "sudo su" to get a root prompt, then "gparted".  On older Ubuntu images where gparted is not installed by default, if your network does DHCP connections, the image will get an Internet connection and you can install gparted into the RAM image from the root prompt by "apt install gparted" or "apt-get install gparted", and then run it.

 

The easiest way to run bootable installer images and the like these days is to create a Ventoy USB stick:

 

https://ventoy.net

 

and then you can copy any supported .iso image onto the Ventoy stick and boot it from there.  There is a massive range of supported images, including Windows and Ubuntu:

 

https://ventoy.net/en/isolist.html

 

Advanced hint: When running gparted, it can only handle partition types for which the supporting library files are available.  If you find gparted showing you a partition of a less frequently used type where the commands to manipulate it are greyed out, that is probably the problem.  So you may then need to install those library file packages.  For JFS partitions, do "apt install jfsutils".  For VFAT/FAT32 partitions (commonly found being used for EFI partitions), do "apt install dosfstools".  And so on - there are heaps of obscure filesystems out there.  Once you have installed the library packages, you will need to shut down and restart gparted.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55

Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34

Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright