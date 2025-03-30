My HP ProBook 470 G1 Laptop runs Windows 10 and not a candidate for moving to Windows 11 (and I don't want to try ways to get Windows 11 onto the laptop).

I have spent a lot of time getting Ubuntu to work with the applications I need, on an old NUC (again cannot run Windows 11).

So, I want to prepare the HP for October 2025 by installing Ubuntu into a new partition and replicate the Ubuntu setup I performed on the NUC.

Once that has been done, I want to erase Windows 10 and keep Ubuntu.

How do I do this? Can I expand the Ubuntu partition to replace 3 Windows 10 partitions i.e.

(C:) - 223.39 GB

(Disk 0 Partition 3) - 851 MB

(System Reserved (E:) - 350 MB.

Note: I have re-installed Windows 10 a few times and windows has automatically created the above partitions.