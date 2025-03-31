Got myself into a bit of a pickle.

Installed Ubuntu 24.04 on an HP ProBook 470 G1 Laptop. It was working very well for an initial installation.

However, the laptop always booted into Ubuntu and I must be able to dual boot to either Windows 10 or Ubuntu.

I installed Grub Optimizer (How to Install Grub Customizer on Ubuntu) and moved one of the windows entries to the top of the list. Now it always boots into Window and there is still no grub menu.

At present, I don't know how to access Ubuntu on a startup.

I have looked at [Fixed] No Grub Screen in Dual Boot, System Boots in Windows.

My BIOS shows:

Boot Mode

Legacy <-- Set to this UEFI Hybrid (With CSM) UEFI Hybrid (Without CSM)

I think I need to be on a UEFI setting. However, just choosing a UEFI setting warns me of dire consequences that may happen, so am loathed to do this (just yet).