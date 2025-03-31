I haven't seen any comments on Linux Backup Software for a long time.
If you are a home user, what are you using (free or paid)? Would you recommend your software?
(I am using Ubuntu 24.04 and would primarily backup to an external USB Drive)
I used Kopia (with KopiaUI) for my home folder as it is multi-platform and allows backing up to Cloud providers like AWS S3 and Backblaze B2, and of course local devices. Probably not the most user-friendly option though.
For local backups, I use Vorta, which is a GUI frontend for Borg.
The advantage it has over traditional *nix tools like rsync is that Borg has built-in de-duplication (in addition to compression and encryption), so backups often occupy a lot less space compared to a regular backup. And it supports incremental snapshots where only the altered bits are stored, so you could set a daily backup schedule and not worry about running out of space.
Another option is Timeshift, but I believe this is mainly for system files. Personally, I just use btrfs snapshots (with Snapper) for system backups, but this requires that you use btrfs as your filesystem, and that you've created subvolumes as per Snapper's recommended layout.
I've used Restic for years, it's my only backup tool for Windows and Linux. It's block based, does de-duplication, compression, it's incremental, and supports many back ends such as sftp, S3, disks, etc. I moved to it from Borg maybe a decade ago. Works great. It's a CLI tool, but people have built GUIs.
Another +1 for Restic. Very good backup tool, well supported and actively being improved all the time. I recently came across a web based UI for it - https://github.com/garethgeorge/backrest - which I am using as a read-only view on my repos but I believe you can use it to orchestrate everything if you wish.
Otherwise I have it running on cron jobs on my various servers via the CLI. There are plenty of wrappers for Restic, I am using;
Highly recommend.
I also use the Resticker / Restic docker container to back up my Linux servers. It works well.