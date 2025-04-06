In Windows 10, I made a 42GB Partition for Ubuntu.
I now need to increase the Ubuntu partition (and decrease the Windows partition).
Should I do this in Windows or Ubuntu?
PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier
Shrink the partition in Windows then reclaim the space in Ubuntu is easiest I could think of to avoid inconveniences like bitlocker and linux not playing nice with NTFS (from experience).
I have reduced the Windows partition by 21 GB
But I cannot 'Resize' the Ubuntu partition from (approx) 42GB to 63 GB. It won't go any higher than 41.9 GB, even if I type it in e,g 50GB
