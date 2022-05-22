Can anyone reccomend an NZ supplier for a Macbook Air battery? Not fussed if genuine Apple or 3rd party, just don't want junk that doesn't last.
Not an NZ supplier, but iFixIt would be my go-to. They'll ship to NZ.
Have a read in this post:
