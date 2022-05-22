Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can anyone reccomend an NZ supplier for a Macbook Air battery? Not fussed if genuine Apple or 3rd party, just don't want junk that doesn't last.

Not an NZ supplier, but iFixIt would be my go-to. They'll ship to NZ.




Have a read in this post: 

 

