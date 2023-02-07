Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Macbook Air Battery Replacement Apple estimate v actual costs
#303387 7-Feb-2023 09:24
Has anyone got any recent experience of replacing their macbook battery. 

 

 

 

Daughters Macbook air 2017 battery needs replacmeent. Only holds a charge for a short period of time. Battery symbol notes service required. 

 

 

 

On the apple nz website it estimated replacement cost of $219. Pretty good value i thought so booked in at a service provider in Auckland. 

 

 

Went to drop it off this morning and was told that last battery cost was over $600. Apple charges the service provider more than $220 for the battery itself. I declined as the laptop probably isnt worth that much. 

 

 

 

$600 v $219 is a big difference. 

 

 

 

Anyone had any joy sourcing a provider (Auckland) that matches the estimate or any recommendations for a non apple replacement shop?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3032766 7-Feb-2023 09:40
My advice would be to phone Apple Support, or start an online chat, and see what their thoughts are on it.

  #3032767 7-Feb-2023 09:47
Benjip:

 

My advice would be to phone Apple Support, or start an online chat, and see what their thoughts are on it.

 

 

I've never had something cost more than the Apple Estimate - in saying that, I have never had a battery replaced in a MacBook. 

 

It does seem like a lot for a 2017 Air. I paid that for a whole machine just before Christmas. 

 

Have you shopped around at other Certified Apple Repairers? 




  #3032776 7-Feb-2023 10:31
Handsomedan:

 

It does seem like a lot for a 2017 Air. I paid that for a whole machine just before Christmas. 

 

 

Yeah, but that would have had a 6 year old battery in it as well... 



  #3032785 7-Feb-2023 10:44
Log it with AppleCare, they will send the job to a local partner that you can choose, and they'll quote what you pay as part of the initial logging. 

  #3032795 7-Feb-2023 11:08
wellygary:

 

Handsomedan:

 

It does seem like a lot for a 2017 Air. I paid that for a whole machine just before Christmas. 

 

 

Yeah, but that would have had a 6 year old battery in it as well... 

 

 

Nope - new battery as part of the refurb. 




