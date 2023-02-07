Has anyone got any recent experience of replacing their macbook battery.
Daughters Macbook air 2017 battery needs replacmeent. Only holds a charge for a short period of time. Battery symbol notes service required.
On the apple nz website it estimated replacement cost of $219. Pretty good value i thought so booked in at a service provider in Auckland.
Went to drop it off this morning and was told that last battery cost was over $600. Apple charges the service provider more than $220 for the battery itself. I declined as the laptop probably isnt worth that much.
$600 v $219 is a big difference.
Anyone had any joy sourcing a provider (Auckland) that matches the estimate or any recommendations for a non apple replacement shop?