Partner wants to replace her Imac with a new one. She has a macbook pro but it has died on her twice when she was in the middle of a job. She has it hooked up to ta big tablet screen thingy.
I was about to order an imac but see that the new mini has been relased with better specs. The Imac hasnt been updated since 2021.
Only drawback with the mini is need to buy monitor , keyboard mouse etc and it wont look as neat and tiny.
Any recommendations on monitors so i can put together a wee comparison for her to consider.
Thanks