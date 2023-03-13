Your post feels a little meandering to me, so I'm not 100% sure what you are asking for help with.

Thoughts:

- If she needs portability but wants a big screen, how about a new and in theory more reliable MacBook plus a big screen so she has the best of both worlds?

- iMacs are great machines and very tidy on the desk. It bothers me that when the iMac computer is no longer up to the task, you can't use it's screen as an external monitor for a different computer. A modern LCD monitor should last two computer lifetimes IMHO.

- Mac Mini's are great for everyday tasks. Any monitor will do. You've not advised how she uses the computer. For everyday office tasks any basic monitor will be fine. If she does design work, consider a 4K IPS screen. Apple sell their own monitors as well. Very nice screens, and you pay for the quality (plus a bit for the brand).