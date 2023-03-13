Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSImac M1 v Mac Mini M2
mortonman

229 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#303834 13-Mar-2023 10:54
Send private message quote this post

Partner wants to replace her Imac with a new one. She has a macbook pro but it has died on her twice when she was in the middle of a job. She has it hooked up to ta big tablet screen thingy.

 

 

 

I was about to order an imac but see that the new mini has been relased with better specs. The Imac hasnt been updated since 2021. 

 

 

 

Only drawback with the mini is need to buy monitor , keyboard mouse etc and it wont look as neat and tiny. 

 

 

 

Any recommendations on monitors so i can put together a wee comparison for her to consider. 

 

 

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Dynamic
3447 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3049490 13-Mar-2023 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Your post feels a little meandering to me, so I'm not 100% sure what you are asking for help with.

 

Thoughts:

 

- If she needs portability but wants a big screen, how about a new and in theory more reliable MacBook plus a big screen so she has the best of both worlds?

 

- iMacs are great machines and very tidy on the desk.  It bothers me that when the iMac computer is no longer up to the task, you can't use it's screen as an external monitor for a different computer.  A modern LCD monitor should last two computer lifetimes IMHO.

 

- Mac Mini's are great for everyday tasks.  Any monitor will do.  You've not advised how she uses the computer.  For everyday office tasks any basic monitor will be fine.  If she does design work, consider a 4K IPS screen.  Apple sell their own monitors as well.  Very nice screens, and you pay for the quality (plus a bit for the brand).




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
mortonman

229 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3049512 13-Mar-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

Dynamic:

 

Your post feels a little meandering to me, so I'm not 100% sure what you are asking for help with.

 

Thoughts:

 

- If she needs portability but wants a big screen, how about a new and in theory more reliable MacBook plus a big screen so she has the best of both worlds?

 

- iMacs are great machines and very tidy on the desk.  It bothers me that when the iMac computer is no longer up to the task, you can't use it's screen as an external monitor for a different computer.  A modern LCD monitor should last two computer lifetimes IMHO.

 

- Mac Mini's are great for everyday tasks.  Any monitor will do.  You've not advised how she uses the computer.  For everyday office tasks any basic monitor will be fine.  If she does design work, consider a 4K IPS screen.  Apple sell their own monitors as well.  Very nice screens, and you pay for the quality (plus a bit for the brand).

 

 

 

 

Her macbook is only 2 years old -last of the intels. After 2 issues (something to do with the motherboard) she now doesn't trust it to do her work on. Work is mainly graphics stuff using adobe suite. She has set her mind on a desktop ( imac) as these have been reliable for her in the past. 

 

 

 

She wants an Imac but it irks me to pay $3000 for 2021 tech. If I can propose a good monitor / mac mini combo for similar or less $$ then she might go for it. The imac screen looks great. The apple monitor is way too expensive. 

 

Looking for monitor suggestions that would give similar performance and aesthetic to the imac.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 