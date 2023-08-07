xyeovillian

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Mac OS Wanted old imac mini has anyone got one not being used?
#306614 7-Aug-2023 16:28
Wanted old imac mini has anyone got one not being used?
I would like to try one to use as a TV box same as my Intel Nuc which works well, just curious as to whether the imac would compare to the Nuc.
There are a few on Trademe but https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/desktops/apple-desktops/listing/4260922148?bof=OM9PT8Ch
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/desktops/apple-desktops/listing/4259461944?bof=OM9PT8Ch
unsure which one to go for or would my existing Intel Nuc suffice?

  #3112895 7-Aug-2023 17:17
Sounds like you're looking for a Mac Mini, not iMac. iMac has a built in monitor.

