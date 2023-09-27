Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSSonoma (MacOS 14)
jamesrt

1360 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#309193 27-Sep-2023 20:12
Send private message quote this post

So, Sonoma is released; anyone taken the plunge yet?

Create new topic
Linux
10100 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3135632 27-Sep-2023 20:17
Send private message quote this post

Just finished installing before no issues so far

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
corksta
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3135633 27-Sep-2023 20:28
Send private message quote this post

Installed this morning on a M1 MacBook Air and M2 Mac mini. Runs well, it’s a nice iterative update. 




2020 M1 MacBook Air (Space Grey) | 2023 M2 Mac mini | 2021 M1 iPad Pro 11" (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular (Green)

Behodar
9170 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3135634 27-Sep-2023 20:28
Send private message quote this post

Observations so far:

 

  • Messages now has a bug where the messages go off the edge of the window. Switching between people will temporarily fix it. Reported to Apple.
  • World of Warcraft drops frames unless you turn on Foreground FPS Cap and set it to the speed of your display (usually 60).
  • Music no longer loses its filter when you open the lyric panel.
  • Select All now behaves correctly in Maps.
  • Most other bugs remain.



Handle9
9263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3135638 27-Sep-2023 20:40
Send private message quote this post

Seems fine for me so far but it'll take a while to find issues I guess.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28

ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI Launches in New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:44

Microsoft Brings AI Productivity Tools to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:39

Nanogirl Live Science Show is Back
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:36

Ring Introduces Stick up Cam Pro
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:30

Amazon launches new Echo and Fire TV upgrades to New Zealand
Posted 21-Sep-2023 12:20

Dyson Introduces Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light
Posted 21-Sep-2023 00:01

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 