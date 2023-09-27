So, Sonoma is released; anyone taken the plunge yet?
Just finished installing before no issues so far
Installed this morning on a M1 MacBook Air and M2 Mac mini. Runs well, it’s a nice iterative update.
Observations so far:
Seems fine for me so far but it'll take a while to find issues I guess.