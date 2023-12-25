Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#311227 25-Dec-2023 13:49
An annoying issue. Opening a tab opens with Top Sites. Cannot add a site to Top Sites.

 

If I open a new tab and right click the background I only have Frequently Visited Sites ticked which is apparently, Top Sites. Safari Preferences doesn't show Top Sites anywhere, neither does the Share option to add a site. Its like the Top Sites is disabled. Plus Frequently Visited Sites (which if ticked shows Top Sites) they dont change based on browsing habits. Plus I can't right click a site and pin it or remove it.

 

Any ideas? Google just tells me how to add sites etc, but Top Sites doesnt exist on my Safari

 

 

  #3175413 25-Dec-2023 14:45
What are you wanting to do when you open a new tab? Is there no way to configure that is the settings - General under Safari?

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3175415 25-Dec-2023 15:04
PJ48:

What are you wanting to do when you open a new tab? Is there no way to configure that is the settings - General under Safari?


 



Looks likeTop Sites is now Favourites so I have to re create that. Frequently Visited Sites has 8 icons maybe that’s max but it doesn’t seem to work as it never changes. Can’t pin or unpin either. While Google told me how to add top sites further searches showed other annoyed users

