An annoying issue. Opening a tab opens with Top Sites. Cannot add a site to Top Sites.

If I open a new tab and right click the background I only have Frequently Visited Sites ticked which is apparently, Top Sites. Safari Preferences doesn't show Top Sites anywhere, neither does the Share option to add a site. Its like the Top Sites is disabled. Plus Frequently Visited Sites (which if ticked shows Top Sites) they dont change based on browsing habits. Plus I can't right click a site and pin it or remove it.

Any ideas? Google just tells me how to add sites etc, but Top Sites doesnt exist on my Safari