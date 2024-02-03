Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mac OS SD Card Dramas
Wheelbarrow01

#311642 3-Feb-2024 23:51
Ok so here's the situation. I have a number of SD cards that I have used with my drone and GoPro cameras over the past few years that have several dozen GBs of videos on them.

 

I have a relatively new MacBook that I bought a few months ago to do video editing and content creation.

 

Tonight I inserted one of the SD cards into the Mac to try and find a particular video file that I want to edit. Upon inserting the card, the Mac file manager showed me the correct video folder on the card, but the folder was empty. Strange I thought, but figured maybe it was a blank card or I'd previously moved the footage from that card elsewhere. All good, I just moved to the next card.

 

Insert next card - same result - video file folder there but no video files present.

 

Insert 3rd card, same result again. By this time I am starting to get concerned as I know I should have footage on some if not all of these cards. When I go back and check the properties of the cards, each shows dozens of GB used, yet all three cards are essentially blank with no media files at all (not even drone photos).

 

I then checked these cards on my Windows PC and same result. Folders are all empty, but "properties" show many GB used on each card.

 

I have two SD cards left which I have not inserted into the Mac, and these both show video files on the PC no problem - but these are not the videos I am looking for. So I know the video files I want are (or were) on one of the 3 cards that I inserted in the Mac.

 

I tried revealing hidden files on the cards by selecting SHIFT+COMMAND+FULLSTOP on the Mac as suggested online. This did reveal some hidden system files but no media.

 

What the crap have I done and how do I recover these video files that I know have to be there somewhere? The footage documents years of restoration of one of my cars and I'll be heartbroken if it's lost forever.

richms
  #3190134 3-Feb-2024 23:55
If you put the card back in the device that was used to format and record to it, does the stuff show when you use it to play media on it?




Wheelbarrow01

  #3190136 4-Feb-2024 00:08
richms:

 

If you put the card back in the device that was used to format and record to it, does the stuff show when you use it to play media on it?

 

 

I'm just charging the GoPro up now so will check that as soon as I am able to. 

RunningMan
  #3190153 4-Feb-2024 09:07
It does sound like a directory structure or file movement issue. Is there any automated app set up on the Mac to say import then move files to the trash or something similar? If that's the case, trash is an invisible folder at the root level name ".Trash" and you should be able to see this from Windows.

 

I'd be surprised if the Mac had done something to the actual directory structure without a prompt first - you'd expect an error message or something as the volume mounts if a problem was detected.

 

Best bet may be to clone a card first and go to work on the image to prevent any more writing to the card until you know exactly what happened.



SheriffNZ
  #3190166 4-Feb-2024 09:53
If you can still see them on the gopro, see if they'll upload to the GoPro cloud (subscription required) and then download them from there. At the very least, you'll have a back up of them if there is some issue with the SD card.

Aaron2222
  #3190300 4-Feb-2024 14:39
RunningMan:

 

Best bet may be to clone a card first and go to work on the image to prevent any more writing to the card until you know exactly what happened.

 

 

Yeah, I'd recommend booting a Linux ISO, disabling auto-mount, and taking a disk image from there. Might not hurt to flip the write-protect switch on if it's a full-size SD card (or a microSD card in a full-size adapter), just to be extra safe. Then you could try PhotoRec on the disk image.

Wheelbarrow01

  #3190524 4-Feb-2024 20:54
ok so I closed the Macbook down and went to bed last night. Woke up this morning, rebooted the Macbook and tried again. All files are there on all cards.

 

I have no idea wha happened last night but what ever it was, it seems to have resolved itself after a restart. Very relieved....

 

Thanks everyone for your advice though 😎

 

[EDIT: the above doesn;t explain why I also couldn;t find the files on my PC - I haven't gone back and checked that yet, but I was quick to copy the files onto the Mac's hard drive so they are safe.]

