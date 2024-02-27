Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMac OSOpenCore Legacy Patcher issue
bendud

303 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#311922 27-Feb-2024 10:19
Send private message

My youngest son's long suffering 2013 A1205 Intel MacBook Pro 11,1 was working quite nicely (albeit slowly) - running Ventura 13.6.4 thanks to OCLP. However, a recent software update appears to have killed it - it hangs when booting about a third of the way along the nominal 'progress' bar. 

 

OCLP was version 1.0 and update was to 1.3.0.

 

There is a 1Tb SSD in the machine. Weirdly, the Disk Utility identifies there to be 500GB on the drive so there must be another 'hidden' partition in there, which I am unable to access by the usual means (short or option on boot). It won't boot into safe mode. 

 

I have an external USB with OCLP 1.3.0 installer on, with the 11,1 model selected in the build. I can see this on boot and select it as an EFI boot option (as well as the pre-existing EFI boot on the internal SSD and a Macintosh HD partition - none of these boot up). 

 

If I select the USB installer, the next screen has only one drive option to boot from - and this hangs at exactly the same place every time. In verbose boot mode, the last comment is "disk1s6 volume update role is not a system or data volume" or pretty close to that. 

 

I can't use Internet Recovery as that's an older version of OSX. 

 

I wonder if I need to create an external bootable MacOS drive and then somehow use that to wipe the internal SSD back to a single 1TB volume and then copy the external drive on to the SSD?

 

Anyone out there with ninja skills in OCLP? What am I doing wrong (other than tinkering with stuff I clearly don't really understand?). 

 

Many thanks in advance

 

Ben

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3200462 27-Feb-2024 11:17
Send private message

Anytime I had issues with OCLP I just simply flashed a new USB from another Mac and reinstalled. It still keeps all your data (except some settings), so long as you do not format the drive.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
bendud

303 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200501 27-Feb-2024 12:32
Send private message

Thanks - I agree, that usually fixes most problems. And is exactly what I have done - made an OLCP installer for a MBP 11,1 on an external USB drive that I can then select at boot up. But then nothing happens afterwards when I select the available boot partitions. All weird... I wonder if I am missing a tickbox in the installer creation program?

 

b

 

 




From the Antarctic Riviera

bendud

303 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200509 27-Feb-2024 12:55
Send private message

Addendum: have tried second USB stick, MS-FAT32 and GUID.

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright