Geektastic

I feel like I must be missing something obvious.

When I write an email and want to attach an image from Photos, why is it so difficult to simply access Photos from within the Mail message?

There is a button top right marked Photos that seems to open only a very limited subset of images within Photos.

It all seems very unApple like - surely I should get every image in Photos, tiled neatly for selection, when I click that?

I have to work around it by either writing the email on my phone or by finding the image in Photos on my MBP and exporting it elsewhere (eg Desktop) and then adding it to the Mail message.

It seems extremely clunky.