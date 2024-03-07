Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMac OSWhy is it so hard to access Photos from within a Mail message?
#312013 7-Mar-2024 15:25
I feel like I must be missing something obvious.

 

 

 

When I write an email and want to attach an image from Photos, why is it so difficult to simply access Photos from within the Mail message?

 

 

 

There is a button top right marked Photos that seems to open only a very limited subset of images within Photos.

 

 

 

It all seems very unApple like - surely I should get every image in Photos, tiled neatly for selection, when I click that?

 

 

 

I have to work around it by either writing the email on my phone or by finding the image in Photos on my MBP and exporting it elsewhere (eg Desktop) and then adding it to the Mail message.

 

 

 

It seems extremely clunky.





  #3204179 7-Mar-2024 16:37
You are right - incredibly clunky! Much easier to do on iPhone.



  #3204180 7-Mar-2024 17:00
Not really a answer, more workaround. Does copy and paste not work?

  #3204191 7-Mar-2024 17:24
Can't you just drag and drop from the image folder? In Thunderbord when you do this, it gives you the option to drag in as an attachment, or into the body of the email. 



  #3204230 7-Mar-2024 19:44
Sysyem Settings -> Privacy -> Photos.

 

Does mail have access to photos?

