jamesrt: Yes; those sorts of files/directories are normal on a Mac.ok cool thank you
For example; fseventsd is described here: https://www.forensicon.com/resources/articles/exploring-fseventsd-forensics-techniques/
Spotlight is the name of the built in file indexing system on Mac; the spotlight-v100 thing is it's index for that drive.
You probably also will see .DS_Store; which holds info for Finder.
To show/hide hidden files on a Mac, open Finder and press "shift", "command", and "." all at the same time.