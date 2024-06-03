Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#314968 3-Jun-2024 21:13
I’ve been using Mac for quite some time now I had to put some stuff onto a friends pc from USB and there were some more files I didn’t know what they were fseventsd , spotlight v100 and a couple others had a quick search and seems they are hidden files are these normal safe? I’m not too tech savvy just the basic to understand some stuff so I thought I’ll ask

  #3244147 3-Jun-2024 22:25
Yes; those sorts of files/directories are normal on a Mac.

For example; fseventsd is described here: https://www.forensicon.com/resources/articles/exploring-fseventsd-forensics-techniques/

Spotlight is the name of the built in file indexing system on Mac; the spotlight-v100 thing is it's index for that drive.

You probably also will see .DS_Store; which holds info for Finder.





 
 
 
 

  #3244148 3-Jun-2024 22:28
ok cool thank you

  #3244343 4-Jun-2024 12:17
To show/hide hidden files on a Mac, open Finder and press "shift", "command", and "." all at the same time.

