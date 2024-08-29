Hi Everyone

Quick question for those that love old Mac hardware, I have been using/working with/repairing Mac's since 2002. Recently I have decided to start collecting some of the older macs that I like for their design ( iMacs G3 and G4, PowerMac G4 etc).

Is there a site anyone is aware of that has trustworthy ISO's of earlier MacOS X (10.1-10.5) I work mate has OS 9 disks so I am covered in that regard.

Or if someone has a stash that they be willing to part with I could be interesting in purchasing genuine media.

Cheers!