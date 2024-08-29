Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMac OSOld MacOS disks

BTR

BTR

1527 posts

Uber Geek


#315904 29-Aug-2024 08:19
Hi Everyone

 

Quick question for those that love old Mac hardware, I have been using/working with/repairing Mac's since 2002. Recently I have decided to start collecting some of the older macs  that I like for their design ( iMacs G3 and G4,  PowerMac G4 etc).

 

Is there a site anyone is aware of that has trustworthy ISO's of earlier MacOS X (10.1-10.5) I work mate has OS 9 disks so I am covered in that regard. 

 

Or if someone has a stash that they be willing to part with I could be interesting in purchasing genuine media. 

 

 

 

Cheers!

 

 

Behodar
10394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3276537 29-Aug-2024 08:27
https://www.macintoshgarden.org/apps/mac-osx-mac-os-10-ppc has most of them. There are also the model-specific restore images on that site.

 
 
 
 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18598 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3276539 29-Aug-2024 08:30
I have a battered original package containing Panther 10.3. It has been squashed and cellotaped together, but I think the contents are probably okay and all there. It is yours if you want it.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

nedkelly
653 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3276590 29-Aug-2024 10:05
If you want genuine media I can have a hunt through my collection for you, I had quite a few disks from old Macs.



BTR

BTR

1527 posts

Uber Geek


  #3276644 29-Aug-2024 10:54
Behodar:

 

https://www.macintoshgarden.org/apps/mac-osx-mac-os-10-ppc has most of them. There are also the model-specific restore images on that site.

 

 

 

 

Thanks so much for that, I have found everything I needed as well as creating a full local archive for myself. 




---

 

Blake R

 

www.btr.net.nz

BTR

BTR

1527 posts

Uber Geek


  #3276651 29-Aug-2024 10:57
Rikkitic:

 

I have a battered original package containing Panther 10.3. It has been squashed and cellotaped together, but I think the contents are probably okay and all there. It is yours if you want it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'll PM you. Thanks




---

 

Blake R

 

www.btr.net.nz

sir1963
3226 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3282835 16-Sep-2024 21:09
I have created a netboot server with a whole bunch of OSX versions , comes in useful now and again.

 

Must get around to adding a few system utilities, disk utilities etc to them too.

 

As the song goes " If I only had time..."

 

Too many more important / fun things to do first

