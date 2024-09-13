>> I have an older MacBook Air I use for email. It has one of those Apple magnetic charging connectors.

Give both surfaces a good clean with isopropol and give it a day and make sure it is fully dry before you charge again. It's unlikely to be a cause just worth trying.

>> Until now I have not noticed anything unusual about this but tonight the connector and the area around it seemed extremely hot,

>> to the point that I had to let go of the connector. I am wondering if this is unusual and if it is something I should be concerned about.

>> I disconnected the cable and am using the laptop at the moment. Everything has cooled back to normal.

Devices tend to get hotter when charging from flat. Was the battery flat when you were both using it and charging it?

>> I don't normally charge the laptop if I am not around, mainly due to caution about the battery and I will now keep a close eye on it,

Imo it's a bad idea to use a device and charge it at the same time. In theory they should be designed to cope with the additional head this generates. In practice I'm not convinced. Imo this has been recognized with the implementation of smart charging in recent years designed to charge slowly unless you really need a fast charge.





>> but I wonder if this could be a serious issue. I'm not sure how hot it is supposed to get, but it did seem excessive.

In a possible fault scenario two things come to mind

The battery may be end of life and requires additional charging current There may be a fault or wear in the charging connector increasing resistance and dissipated as heat

The first thing to try initially is - don't charge it while you're using it. That is the maximum power use condition.