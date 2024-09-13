I have an older MacBook Air I use for email. It has one of those Apple magnetic charging connectors. Until now I have not noticed anything unusual about this but tonight the connector and the area around it seemed extremely hot, to the point that I had to let go of the connector. I am wondering if this is unusual and if it is something I should be concerned about. I disconnected the cable and am using the laptop at the moment. Everything has cooled back to normal. I don't normally charge the laptop if I am not around, mainly due to caution about the battery and I will now keep a close eye on it, but I wonder if this could be a serious issue. I'm not sure how hot it is supposed to get, but it did seem excessive.