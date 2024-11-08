OK I know this isn't a MacOS thing but the desktop computing forum is very Windows/Linux flavoured....

Anyone getting a new M4 machine? I'm very tempted by the Mini for work (base model probably, external storage as needed). Interested in hearing others experiences. It would need to do little complex but running Horus or Osiris PACS natively occasionally could be a benefit (USB-C hub on the desk to 3x27" monitors)

Otherwise would also need to run Win ARM at times. All of which I can do on my 2021 MBP M1 Pro already but this would mean not walking my laptop up and down the hills with me twice a day... I suspect I could use an M1 machine just as well, given the network is the slowest point, but goodness the new minis look good!

