New M4 Macs incoming - anyone getting one?
OK I know this isn't a MacOS thing but the desktop computing forum is very Windows/Linux flavoured....

 

Anyone getting a new M4 machine? I'm very tempted by the Mini for work (base model probably, external storage as needed). Interested in hearing others experiences. It would need to do little complex but running Horus or Osiris PACS natively occasionally could be a benefit (USB-C hub on the desk to 3x27" monitors)

 

Otherwise would also need to run Win ARM at times. All of which I can do on my 2021 MBP M1 Pro already but this would mean not walking my laptop up and down the hills with me twice a day...  I suspect I could use an M1 machine just as well, given the network is the slowest point, but goodness the new minis look good!

 

b




From the Antarctic Riviera

I'm waiting for the M4 Mac Pro, to replace my 2019 Mac Pro (which is my daily driver). Though it's still running flawlessly so I might wait for the M4 Mac Pro to hit the second hand market...




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.



Now apple has made 16GB ram the entry level their base models are really great value. Their crappy upgrade pricing remains but their base models really aren't more expensive than comparable windows machines with having top notch build quality and a great experience.

 

I won't buy one but the new mini is really cool.

The upgrade pricing is crazy. In the US the base model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is $599 USD, but to upgrade it to 32GB / 512GB the total cost is $1199. So you can buy two of the base models for the same price as doubling the RAM and storage! Here it is $1099 NZD (base) and $2149 (upgrade), so not quite double but very close.

 

It looks like a great machine, though storage benchmarks between variants are a little hard to come by.



People have pulled them apart and found that the storage modules are removable, so it's probably only a matter of time before third-party upgrades are available. Presumably this will work like the Studio where you'll need to install the "ROM" using a secondary computer, so not for the faint of heart.

Yes we are looking as my Brother-n-law 2013 27" imac has turned turtle and we have exactly the same machine and we have already, both of us, replaced the inbuilt power supply module, so it is time to upgrade. Apple don't make the 27" any more.

 

So looking at the Mac mini M4 24GB Unified memory and 512 SSD = NZ$1799

 

Therefore looking for a 27" to 32" monitor with equal or better 2560-by-1440 resolution which is our current 2013 27" display

 

Members thoughts ??




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

I have this - been very happy with it - single cable to MB Pro M1.

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-usb-c-hub-monitor-p2723de/apd/210-bdsb/monitors-monitor-accessories 




common sense is not very common

There are many projects around that let you use the 27" iMac as a monitor, meaning you only need the M4 Mini.  

Convert a 5K iMac into an External Display | Michael Schmitt | Mobile & Web Developer

Can I convert this fabulous looking machine into a monitor? - iMac Intel 27" EMC 2309 and 2374 - iFixit

Convert an iMac Intel 27" EMC 2639 into an HDMI Monitor - iFixit Repair Guide

Here is the link to ONE of the controller boards, YOU NEED THE EXACT MATCH TO YOUR DISPLAY!!! HDMI+VGA Controller Board Kit for 2560X1440 LM270WQ1(SD)(F2) LM270WQ1-SDF2 LCD LED screen Driver Board - AliExpress 7 

Best of luck and don't forget to post photos :-) 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
I'd never upgrade a Mac Mini unless I was doing something that required the RAM. I'm pretty sure you are just doing general computing tasks and 16GB will be ample for many many years. OSX runs very well on 8GB, my wife has a 2020 Macbook Pro with 8GB and it still runs fine. When I bought my Macbook Pro I got the 16GB version which has been overkill really but gives me ample headroom.

 

With an external SSD you can throw 1TB storage at it for $100-$150 and have a great system without getting ripped off with Apples obscene upgrade pricing. Being a desktop system you don't need the internal storage. I'm sure Satechi or similar will come up with a storage base of some kind like they had for the old form factor.

There are many projects around that let you use the 27" iMac as a monitor, meaning you only need the M4 Mini.  

Convert a 5K iMac into an External Display | Michael Schmitt | Mobile & Web Developer

Can I convert this fabulous looking machine into a monitor? - iMac Intel 27" EMC 2309 and 2374 - iFixit

Convert an iMac Intel 27" EMC 2639 into an HDMI Monitor - iFixit Repair Guide

Here is the link to ONE of the controller boards, YOU NEED THE EXACT MATCH TO YOUR DISPLAY!!! HDMI+VGA Controller Board Kit for 2560X1440 LM270WQ1(SD)(F2) LM270WQ1-SDF2 LCD LED screen Driver Board - AliExpress 7 

Best of luck and don't forget to post photos :-)

 

LOL - with my brother-n-law it is the display that has gone.The iGPU has more than likely gone. (NVIDIA GeForce GT 755M 1 GB) So considering we both have had our power supply replaced, I'm holding my breath to when my display will go.

 

Presently looking at the Dell P3424WEB




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

ascroft:

 

I have this - been very happy with it - single cable to MB Pro M1.

 

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-usb-c-hub-monitor-p2723de/apd/210-bdsb/monitors-monitor-accessories

 

Thank you for that - now looking at the Dell P3424WEB as we do a lot of video chat with relatives




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Satechi have said they are doing a base. I had one when I had my M1 Mac Mini, it's a really nice solution. It holds an external SSD so give you a very nice way to add fast storage.

 

https://satechi.net/landing/new-stand-and-hub-m4-mac-mini

 

 

I'd never upgrade a Mac Mini unless I was doing something that required the RAM. I'm pretty sure you are just doing general computing tasks and 16GB will be ample for many many years. OSX runs very well on 8GB, my wife has a 2020 Macbook Pro with 8GB and it still runs fine. When I bought my Macbook Pro I got the 16GB version which has been overkill really but gives me ample headroom.

 

With an external SSD you can throw 1TB storage at it for $100-$150 and have a great system without getting ripped off with Apples obscene upgrade pricing. Being a desktop system you don't need the internal storage. I'm sure Satechi or similar will come up with a storage base of some kind like they had for the old form factor.

 

We run a 5Tb external drive for all our media (photos, movies, music) and everything else is on the 1Tb fusion drive where, I've just noticed, is at 498.17Gb. So just realised wow I'm going to have to do a huge clean up especially 20yrs of documents and email

 

Therefore a 512 SSD might be a bit small will have to rethink the inbuilt storage.




Whilst the difficult we can do immediately, the impossible takes a bit longer. However, miracles you will have to wait for.

Be aware there appear to be compatibility issues with the Webcam and OSX :(

 

https://www.dell.com/community/en/conversations/monitors/p3424web-macos-camera-issues/66a9edf447effa74c482dc0b?page=3

 

 

SSD storage over thunderbolt is significantly more performant than the Fusion drive and a whole lot cheaper. OSX works very well with it.

Be aware its only 10Gbs, (USB 3 speeds) not TB4/5, so its possible that the SSD you use will be throttled by the connection...

