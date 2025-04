My wifes 2020 Macbook Pro (intel) suddenly went dead. No like at all. Have tried DFU etc.

Purchased Nov 2020 for $3K in a sale from JB.

Logic board failure Jan 2022 replaced by Apple.

Dec 2024 seems like could be the same issue again. No liquid damage from spills etc.

Would 4 years be within reasonable CGA lifespan? Who would be best to raise this with? Apple, Ubertec or JB ?

If i go to ubertec it will be pricey to repair or could take it to a 3rd party repairer for much less.