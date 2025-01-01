I’m not an apple mail user (and only use macOS for development) so just guessing here as I use outlook 365, but while I understand the desire to not mark an email read - I find this is sometimes because one will action the email later (follow up ).

If this is the case, then I would just turn the email into a todo/reminder/task (even if the task is just reply to joe bloggs).

Usually I just run through my emails twice a day (no more than 15 mins each time) - for informational emails, I quickly read them and then move to the appropriate folder (if there isn’t a mail rule on it) and if I need to keep it. For actionable emails, the same, but I create a task that I can schedule time for.

In outlook, I have it start up in the unread mail folder (which I have added to favorites). I have the setting ‘mark email as read after 0 seconds, so it vanishes out of the unread mail folder when I finish reading it and have not deleted it.

The equivalent in Apple mail would be to create a smart mail folder with the filter set to ‘unread’. To create tasks/reminders - if I have the reminders app open to ‘all’ one can just drag the email into task or reminder.

There are a couple of other options in smart mailboxes (folders) - one is ‘message is flagged’ which means when viewing the email, just click the flag button (useful if using an iphone and one wants to follow up later’).