This Engadget article made me think of this thread: http://www.engadget.com/2016/04/06/panama-papers-firm-blames-leak-on-hack/

I'm so relieved by Fossack Fonseca's assurances that they "didn't do anything wrong". That claim isn't credible - on so many levels.

Hear no evil and see no evil ≠ do no evil (when you've chosen to profit by being blind and deaf)

John Key:

"New Zealand is known as a safe location, but to put a bit of perspective on it, I haven't followed the thing inside out, but aren't there 11.5 million documents or whatever? NZ has had a couple of trusts registered here but it's not like we are the only country"

OK, let's "put a bit of perspective on it". Apparently a text search of the data dump shows that New Zealand is mentioned 60,000 times.