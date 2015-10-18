For several years I have wondered whether another global financial crisis could be caused by major malicious hacking of banks' and/or governments' systems. Recently I finished watching that brilliant TV show 'Mr Robot' - which was exactly on this point. The world was brought to a financial end by hackers.
Just now I saw two real-life stories almost next to each other on Engadget along the same lines:
http://www.engadget.com/2015/10/16/someone-in-china-has-hacked-the-woods-hole-institutute/
http://www.engadget.com/2015/10/16/dow-jones-trading-info-russian-hack/
I don't know much about hacking but, even allowing for dramatic licence in Mr Robot, how realistic was it and how likely to happen is something close to the outcome in that show?