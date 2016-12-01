One of members of family of one of the mining victims was a customer of ours when we owned the video shop. He went through so many stresses etc (aside from deep hurt that would come from losing a child) that simply were not released to the media. I didn't watch the documentary so don't know if much has come out, but I do remember the resentment at the time over the boss getting off scott free.

From one perspective, I can understand where the families are coming from, there are simply too many unanswered questions about the events after the first explosion and the mining companies inability / unwillingness to act quickly to get into the mine (to the drift) where it is believed that any survivors would have likely to been. Getting in there may help answer some of those questions and provide a level of closure for them.

On the other hand, its different (in my mind) to a situation where the bodies are lost and they don't know where they are (think lost at sea or similar). They are for all intents and purposes already buried in a tomb. A permanent seal would essentially put them to rest, perhaps not in a way the families would have chosen if they could get the bodies out, but a tomb of sorts nonetheless.

Should more lives be put at risk now trying to get them out, no, and I don't think anyone from any of the families would argue that they should (other than perhaps going in themselves), it seems to be a case of my expert witness vs your expert witness. If there are differing "expert opinions" as to the safety of the mine, the decision surely has to come down on the side of caution?