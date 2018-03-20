Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for a copy of the Fallout TV mini-series
No, nothing to do with the Fallout games (making any googling tricky, to say the least).

 

What I'm after is the mini-series that was written by Tom Scott and Greg McGee, produced by South Pacific Pictures, and aired on TVNZ in 1994, about the end of the Muldoon government and the first years of the Lange government.  I taped it off TV many years ago, only to discover afterwards that I had taped part 2, but missed part 1.  For many years, I've been searching (in vain) for a copy of part 1.

 

NZ On Screen have a page for it, and have 10 minute excerpts from part 1 and part 2, but don't have the full episodes to view.  I recently emailed Nga Taonga Film and Television Archive, as they have a catalogue listing for it, but it turns out they don't have any viewing material for that listing.  They suggested I contact TVNZ Footage Licensing to see if they have a copy, which I've done and am waiting to hear back.

 

In the meantime, though, I thought I might ask the GZ community in case someone out there has a copy they've squirreled away somewhere.  It's the longest of long shots, but I figure it's worth a try.

Hi Lizard  

 

Any update on this? 

 

I too am now looking for it. I saw on the nzonscreen clip it has David McPhail who played Mr Gormsby 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxhIL4RqaDA&list=PLlRv_zpmnFg1nuH2HaR-Ga13UX2Vb4xWl   

 

 

 

 

 

