mattwnz: Coil: Looks like a relatively recent building?

Interested to know what else will be on the chopping block. I am guessing it is a tilt slab? The issue was pre cast floors IIRC. I recall it was probably built in the early 90s, so quite new. It is not tilt slab, I recall it uses concrete frames like many buildings. At a guess, I am guessing they are worried about how the floors are tied to the frames. But there must be many buildings around that use this type of construction.

Yeah, their big concern appears to be about the hollowcore floor segments slipping off the beams supporting beams, but they reckon its only 20% of NBS,

To fix it they will need to bolt steel frames between the floor and beams to tie them together and give more space to stop them falling...

"The most critical mechanism of failure has been assessed to be the potential loss of seating/support to the hollowcore units. The existing structural drawings indicate tha t the seating as specified typically ranges between 50 and 60mm. It is on this basis when allowance has been made for construction tolerances, and creep and shrinkage effects, that the hollowcore precast floor system at IL2 achieves a score of 20% NBS as assessed by the MBIE guidelines fo r assessing existing buildings. There are a large number of parameters included in the calculations to determine the score. A sensitivity study of those factors indicates that this range could potentially extend from 15% - 25 %NBS (IL2)"

https://wellington.govt.nz/~/media/services/community-and-culture/libraries/files/engineering-assessment.pdf?la=en