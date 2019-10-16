Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
psychrn

#258705 16-Oct-2019 17:12
I've had an interest in radio over many years but yesterday made the decision to go for my Amateur ticket. I come from a shortwave listener background,cber in the 80,s and for the last 5 years the virtual amateur radio system called Hamsphere which is quite realistic. I'm going to the Northern Distrcts radio club tonight at their normal monthly meeting to meet the locals. I know there are are a few closet hams here. Chris Hoffman, John Reader and probably a few others. I'll post on my progress here from time to time




Linux
  #2338304 16-Oct-2019 17:25
Good luck with it

Oblivian
  #2338343 16-Oct-2019 18:00
I'm use to point to point calling methods. Press, ask something, get reply, rinse/repeat

 

Then I listened to the local national repeater. And went.. what the. They hold the button down. Give a life story about what they've done today/yesterday/this week. With many sub-topic details. And then hand it over to someone else who seems to have basically had to mental note everything that was said and respond to each point it in the same manor

 

Drove me nuts :) 

Beccara
  #2339998 18-Oct-2019 08:51
lol yep thats the national system/some local repeaters




Geektastic
  #2340035 18-Oct-2019 10:00
It's a bit odd that you actually need a licence to do this still.





Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #2340097 18-Oct-2019 10:37
The license is to ensure your harmonics don't wipe out the neighbour's wi-fi.

 

 




nbroad
  #2340099 18-Oct-2019 10:39
Yeah I have a license, don't really use it though... I get sidetracked with other hobbies.

Beccara
  #2340102 18-Oct-2019 11:01
Geektastic:

 

It's a bit odd that you actually need a licence to do this still.

 

 

 

 

You dont have to, HAM just gives your more spectrum and more power. You can do CB without any license




Fog

Fog
  #2340160 18-Oct-2019 14:37
Good luck with Ham Radio. I have had a licence for over 60 years and have met some wonderful people during that time.

axxaa
  #2340256 18-Oct-2019 15:05
Beccara:

 

Geektastic:

 

It's a bit odd that you actually need a licence to do this still.

 

 

 

 

You dont have to, HAM just gives your more spectrum and more power. You can do CB without any license

 

 

 

 

You get a lot more spectrum and a heck of a lot more power with a Ham license

Tinkerisk
  #2340316 18-Oct-2019 16:21
You don't need much power on SW, you can do it with UHF/SHF via relays/internet and very low power all over the world.




psychrn

  #2340332 18-Oct-2019 17:42
Fog:

 

Good luck with Ham Radio. I have had a licence for over 60 years and have met some wonderful people during that time.

 

 

Thanks for that Fog,

 

You probably know a good friend of mine Graham ZL3MA who is Christchurch based. I went to visit him last week. hes been a Ham for 60 + years to




Geektastic
  #2340406 18-Oct-2019 23:07
Who actually checks if you have a licence?





Oblivian
  #2340408 18-Oct-2019 23:14
Geektastic:

 

Who actually checks if you have a licence?

 

 

You don't get a callsign without one. And using one to identify is mandatory. (and lookup accessible) 

 

Generally they are their own police. But there are active RSM engagements.

cyril7
  #2340515 19-Oct-2019 12:54
Geektastic:

 

Who actually checks if you have a licence?

 

 

The State do actively patrol and persecute offenders, so dont go down that one unless you want a lot of hassle.

 

Had a licence 30odd years ago, did not renew so the call signs gone back in the pool, put it down as something I would pickup again in my retirement. Should note I have practiced as a professional RF design engineer for >40yrs.

 

Cyril

axxaa
  #2340529 19-Oct-2019 13:27
Tinkerisk:

 

You don't need much power on SW, you can do it with UHF/SHF via relays/internet and very low power all over the world.

 

 

 

 

True, you don't need much power on HF especially when using the digital modes or good old Morse. 

