I'm use to point to point calling methods. Press, ask something, get reply, rinse/repeat

Then I listened to the local national repeater. And went.. what the. They hold the button down. Give a life story about what they've done today/yesterday/this week. With many sub-topic details. And then hand it over to someone else who seems to have basically had to mental note everything that was said and respond to each point it in the same manor

Drove me nuts :)