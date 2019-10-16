GZMCC. Lenovo Yoga C640. 8 gb Ram and 256Gb SSD, Cam Am Spyder 2016 F3 LTD. GoPro 5 Black, Samsung S22 Ultra, Huawei Watch D. Samsung S6 Lite Tablet
I'm use to point to point calling methods. Press, ask something, get reply, rinse/repeat
Then I listened to the local national repeater. And went.. what the. They hold the button down. Give a life story about what they've done today/yesterday/this week. With many sub-topic details. And then hand it over to someone else who seems to have basically had to mental note everything that was said and respond to each point it in the same manor
Drove me nuts :)
lol yep thats the national system/some local repeaters
It's a bit odd that you actually need a licence to do this still.
The license is to ensure your harmonics don't wipe out the neighbour's wi-fi.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Yeah I have a license, don't really use it though... I get sidetracked with other hobbies.
Geektastic:
You dont have to, HAM just gives your more spectrum and more power. You can do CB without any license
Good luck with Ham Radio. I have had a licence for over 60 years and have met some wonderful people during that time.
Beccara:
You dont have to, HAM just gives your more spectrum and more power. You can do CB without any license
You get a lot more spectrum and a heck of a lot more power with a Ham license
You don't need much power on SW, you can do it with UHF/SHF via relays/internet and very low power all over the world.
Fog:
Good luck with Ham Radio. I have had a licence for over 60 years and have met some wonderful people during that time.
Thanks for that Fog,
You probably know a good friend of mine Graham ZL3MA who is Christchurch based. I went to visit him last week. hes been a Ham for 60 + years to
Who actually checks if you have a licence?
Geektastic:
Who actually checks if you have a licence?
You don't get a callsign without one. And using one to identify is mandatory. (and lookup accessible)
Generally they are their own police. But there are active RSM engagements.
Geektastic:
Who actually checks if you have a licence?
The State do actively patrol and persecute offenders, so dont go down that one unless you want a lot of hassle.
Had a licence 30odd years ago, did not renew so the call signs gone back in the pool, put it down as something I would pickup again in my retirement. Should note I have practiced as a professional RF design engineer for >40yrs.
Cyril
Tinkerisk:
You don't need much power on SW, you can do it with UHF/SHF via relays/internet and very low power all over the world.
True, you don't need much power on HF especially when using the digital modes or good old Morse.