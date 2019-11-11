Due to sensitivity, I have to tags and rough surfaces like seams etc in general on my skin, I find things like the usual trunks which include an elastic band at the waist to be unpleasant to wear. A few years ago Elle MacPherson released some trunks which were amazing quality, thick, and had thick soft cotton covering over the elastic, and had covered seams. They were the best underwear I've owned. They sold the brand to Heidi Klum who produced a similar but far inferior product with a similarly comfortable band but much less thick material for the rest, which don't last as long nor are as comfortable.

I've spent considerable time trying to find a product by one of the MANY other brands around, and yet to find anything even close to the MacPherson men M50 Trunks I used to have. I even tried Amazon in various locations.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-MACPHERSON-MEN-STRIPE-BOXER-BRIEF-TRUNK-UNDERWEAR-M-L/302239798046?hash=item465ee5531e:m:mgRK0UWqUux-GubfF-40ipA

Has anyone come across anything similar in their travels etc?