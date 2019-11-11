Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#260124 11-Nov-2019 21:12
Due to sensitivity, I have to tags and rough surfaces like seams etc in general on my skin, I find things like the usual trunks which include an elastic band at the waist to be unpleasant to wear. A few years ago Elle MacPherson released some trunks which were amazing quality, thick, and had thick soft cotton covering over the elastic, and had covered seams. They were the best underwear I've owned. They sold the brand to Heidi Klum who produced a similar but far inferior product with a similarly comfortable band but much less thick material for the rest, which don't last as long nor are as comfortable. 

 

I've spent considerable time trying to find a product by one of the MANY other brands around, and yet to find anything even close to the MacPherson men M50 Trunks I used to have. I even tried Amazon in various locations.

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-MACPHERSON-MEN-STRIPE-BOXER-BRIEF-TRUNK-UNDERWEAR-M-L/302239798046?hash=item465ee5531e:m:mgRK0UWqUux-GubfF-40ipA

 

Has anyone come across anything similar in their travels etc?

 

 

 

 

bigalow
503 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2351900 11-Nov-2019 21:34
I have the same problem with elastic

 

have you tried "naked" its a bendon brand  but cant see it on the bedon site for men at the moment

 

fyi Elle MacPherson brand is the same as Heidi Klum both owned by bendon

Geektastic
16773 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2351908 11-Nov-2019 21:45
Has Sir browsed Messrs Marks & Spencer?

 

 

 

I find their underwear excellent both in terms of longevity and comfort, as well as reasonably priced. Ditto their socks, btw.

 

 

 

They ship here.





networkn

27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2351967 11-Nov-2019 23:13
Geektastic:

 

Has Sir browsed Messrs Marks & Spencer?

 

 

 

I find their underwear excellent both in terms of longevity and comfort, as well as reasonably priced. Ditto their socks, btw.

 

 

 

They ship here.

 

 

Hi. 

 

I had looked there, but I see now that all the "good" stuff, doesn't show up if you say you are from NZ. For example: 

 

 

 

These look perfect I think, but not available to ship here!

 

 

 

https://www.marksandspencer.com/3-pack-supima-cotton-blend-hipsters/p/clp60204412

 

 



networkn

27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2351968 11-Nov-2019 23:15
biggal:

 

I have the same problem with elastic

 

have you tried "naked" its a bendon brand  but cant see it on the bedon site for men at the moment

 

fyi Elle MacPherson brand is the same as Heidi Klum both owned by bendon

 

 

Yeah, but there is daylight between what MM made and what HK produced. If HK would go back to the MM style, I'd buy 50 pairs and be done with it for life. 

 

 

Kiwifruta
1411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2352000 12-Nov-2019 06:37
networkn:

Geektastic:


Has Sir browsed Messrs Marks & Spencer?


 


I find their underwear excellent both in terms of longevity and comfort, as well as reasonably priced. Ditto their socks, btw.


 


They ship here.



Hi. 


I had looked there, but I see now that all the "good" stuff, doesn't show up if you say you are from NZ. For example: 


 


These look perfect I think, but not available to ship here!


 


https://www.marksandspencer.com/3-pack-supima-cotton-blend-hipsters/p/clp60204412


 



YouShop is your friend, courtesy of NZ Post.

quickymart
8899 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2352014 12-Nov-2019 07:37
Otherwise maybe someone on eBay sells it and can send here? I've tried to buy stuff from Amazon before that they wouldn't send here, but was able to get it sent with eBay.

GSManiac
416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2352020 12-Nov-2019 07:42
If you can get past the fact that Aussiebum’s typical customer is a gay male, might I suggest these two pairs 

 

 

 

https://www.aussiebum.com/mens/underwear/brief/seamless.tech-2.4-black/3573

 

 

 

https://www.aussiebum.com/mens/underwear/trunk/bodystretch-white/4310

 

 

 

both on sale for $7 a pair and they do free shipping once you spend $40.Their shipping rates are pretty decent too if you don’t reach the free threshold. 

 

They’re super comfy and I love the fact there’s no annoying sewn tag. 

 

ETA: careful of sizing, I typically have to go up a size. 



sen8or
1324 posts

Uber Geek


  #2352027 12-Nov-2019 08:18
wow, thats really good pricing at that Aussiebum place. At +/- $20 per pair for bonds etc even when on sale at Farmers, $7per pair is really cheap

netspanner
303 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2352029 12-Nov-2019 08:33
I have been wearing these for a number of years. https://www.bn3th.com/ They used to be called MyPackage. 

 

They are really comfortable, especially the work ones  and the exercise ones are great. I buy them on Amazon, or from Torpedo7 when they are on sale.  

demeter23
123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2352033 12-Nov-2019 08:46
I wear Tommy John, they're not the cheapest but they're comfy and do exactly what they say.  Imported from the US via UPS (then Fastway for local delivery). Ordered a few more pairs this morning actually. 

 

https://tommyjohn.com/

networkn

27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2352042 12-Nov-2019 09:19
GSManiac:

 

If you can get past the fact that Aussiebum’s typical customer is a gay male, might I suggest these two pairs 

 

 

 

https://www.aussiebum.com/mens/underwear/brief/seamless.tech-2.4-black/3573

 

 

 

https://www.aussiebum.com/mens/underwear/trunk/bodystretch-white/4310

 

 

 

both on sale for $7 a pair and they do free shipping once you spend $40.Their shipping rates are pretty decent too if you don’t reach the free threshold. 

 

They’re super comfy and I love the fact there’s no annoying sewn tag. 

 

ETA: careful of sizing, I typically have to go up a size. 

 

 

 

 

I'd prefer a larger trunk style. Those look more like belts :)

 

 

networkn

27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2352045 12-Nov-2019 09:27
demeter23:

 

I wear Tommy John, they're not the cheapest but they're comfy and do exactly what they say.  Imported from the US via UPS (then Fastway for local delivery). Ordered a few more pairs this morning actually. 

 

https://tommyjohn.com/

 

 

Those look like they have a massive elastic band on them? That's what I am trying to avoid.

 

 

demeter23
123 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2352050 12-Nov-2019 09:35
They do, but they feel very different to the Calvin Kleins that I use to wear.  Each to their own though.  

networkn

27581 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2352053 12-Nov-2019 09:39
I have found that there are bands and bands. I have some Uniqlo which have what LOOK like elastic bands and they are, and they aren't encased in cotton the way the MacPherson men's ones are, but they don't irritate me the way that the CK and other commons brands do.

 

The problem seems to be finding a band I like and thickness of the material for the rest of the trunk and pouch, which is hard to judge online, unfortunately.

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2352060 12-Nov-2019 09:51
Some of the ads google is serving up on this thread are truly fascinating.

 

A kilt woven from soft hypoallergenic natural fibre isn't amongst them.

