100k cash drop in AKL - but fake or real money!
Batman

Mad Scientist
27699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280276 5-Dec-2020 17:07
Did they actually throw out 100k cash as advertised?

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/absolutely-disgusted-auckland-crowd-outraged-after-safety-warehouse-100k-cash-drop/GJKR4UKI4WYGM5IUWVPDX27JNU/




SirHumphreyAppleby
1960 posts

Uber Geek


  #2616728 5-Dec-2020 17:13
According to the article they did give away real money, plus promotional 'money'. Nothing misleading about that, but even if it was and they lied about everything, I hope we see some prosecutions from the disgusting behaviour displayed by some at the event.

neb

neb
6239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616733 5-Dec-2020 17:40
From the story it was a bit of a screwup in all areas. People apparently drove long distances to get there, but then would you take seriously a promo that offered to give away free cash?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73847 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616740 5-Dec-2020 18:06
People are stupid.




panther2
183 posts

Master Geek


  #2616741 5-Dec-2020 18:06
What did people expect....

richms
25101 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616742 5-Dec-2020 18:09
This is sad that people turn up to things like this to be marketing mules for a company who will just want to brag about the size of the crowd. Like queueing for a new food place or other dumb things that the masses do.




sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616743 5-Dec-2020 18:17
The problem is events like this are like gambling. People throw all logic out the door. I mean did he not think the couple of million people who live closer might know as well?

 

 

"Wayne Lynch drove up from Palmerston North with his partner, hoping the $120 he spent on petrol would be more than compensated by the cash giveaway"

 

 

The actual website for the company looks incredibly dodgy, it's not even the sort of place I'd even give my credit card number to because it looks so much like a scam.

 

 

neb

neb
6239 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616746 5-Dec-2020 18:24
panther2: What did people expect....

 

 

So you mean something like this:

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

isn't legit? I thought everything you see online, particularly on Facebook, is 100% straight up. Like all that election fraud in the US.



Geektastic
16664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616749 5-Dec-2020 18:39
My wife just muttered “$&@&$ idiots!”





tehgerbil
932 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2616751 5-Dec-2020 18:50
"If something seems too good to be true. It regularly is." I mean for crying out loud - spending your last $120 in petrol to go ANYWHERE without a means to go home is immensely stupid enough.
Tack on "spending your last $120 in petrol to go for a free cash grab where money rains from the sky" and you need your head checked. I'm sorry, my empathy has limits.

mattwnz
18620 posts

Uber Geek


  #2616753 5-Dec-2020 19:08
This also showed the desperation there is out there for money, and the inequity occurring in NZ. IMO it was a bad type of promotion to run. I remember lolly scrambles as a kids, and they were pretty horrible experiences of greedy kids snatching. Would be 100 times worse with adults and money. 

 

 

 

IMO, if the business is doing so well, and  if they have 100k to giveway in a lolly scamble, give it to a charity like a hospice. But maybe they don' get as much publicity from doing that.

Geektastic
16664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616772 5-Dec-2020 20:19
There certainly appears to be an inequitable distribution of common sense.





Linux
8966 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616778 5-Dec-2020 21:03
Looking at the website they do not even have a contact number

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2616818 5-Dec-2020 22:55
"Thorn said some of his staff were bruised when the crowd turned angry, and one man who was in the back seat of the car was taken to hospital after an object thrown through the back window scattered glass into his eyes. He did not yet know whether the injury to the man's eyes was serious."

 

You mean they weren't kitted out in their own safety gear?!!?

gzt

gzt
13508 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616830 6-Dec-2020 00:07
sbiddle: I mean did he not think the couple of million people who live closer might know as well?

The company provided tickets to the event presumably a limited number.

Scott3
2728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2616832 6-Dec-2020 00:41
There is a real mix of information.

Advertising promoted "We are the peoples company & proud of it, so we're dropping 100,000K in value from the sky in Aotea Square, at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky."

https://thesafetywarehouse.org/collections/event/products/the-drop-auckland?variant=33039980232784

 

Note the term value. $10k in cash, and $90k in vouchers would technically comply, but would be highly deceptive.

There are some people in the video / quoted by media who got actual money. One kid that found $5 + one guy that got a roll of 5's (total $50 worth), then spend $20 of it with Wilson parking.

There is a quote on the herald (but not stuff), where they say they threw out $100k of real money, + 40k in fake money.

Behavior of the crowed doesn't align with the above, If $100k was thrown in $5's, there would have been quite a few happy people.



Regardless, what a stupid promotion, especially from a company with safety in its name. Somebody must have seen video's of rappers "Making it rain" at clubs in the USA. Quite a different situation where it is a complete surprise, and the crowd is fairly wealthy.

In this case free tickets to the event were issues, and people (mostly desperate) traveled from all over with expectations of getting their hands on real money.

Even with fake money, a few people got injured. Comparisons with kids lolly scrambles was a good one. Very easy to get out of hand, with bigger, stronger kids pushing over smaller ones to catch lollies. Grabbing out of other peoples hands in the commotion is very tempting etc.

