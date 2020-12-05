There is a real mix of information.



Advertising promoted "We are the peoples company & proud of it, so we're dropping 100,000K in value from the sky in Aotea Square, at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky."



https://thesafetywarehouse.org/collections/event/products/the-drop-auckland?variant=33039980232784

Note the term value. $10k in cash, and $90k in vouchers would technically comply, but would be highly deceptive.



There are some people in the video / quoted by media who got actual money. One kid that found $5 + one guy that got a roll of 5's (total $50 worth), then spend $20 of it with Wilson parking.



There is a quote on the herald (but not stuff), where they say they threw out $100k of real money, + 40k in fake money.



Behavior of the crowed doesn't align with the above, If $100k was thrown in $5's, there would have been quite a few happy people.







Regardless, what a stupid promotion, especially from a company with safety in its name. Somebody must have seen video's of rappers "Making it rain" at clubs in the USA. Quite a different situation where it is a complete surprise, and the crowd is fairly wealthy.



In this case free tickets to the event were issues, and people (mostly desperate) traveled from all over with expectations of getting their hands on real money.



Even with fake money, a few people got injured. Comparisons with kids lolly scrambles was a good one. Very easy to get out of hand, with bigger, stronger kids pushing over smaller ones to catch lollies. Grabbing out of other peoples hands in the commotion is very tempting etc.