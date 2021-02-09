Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAbout being swatted
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281287 9-Feb-2021 12:36
Send private message

That day the police showed up at my door - the full story at NZ Herald: Police turn up after Geekzone founder Mauricio Freitas gets 'swatted' - NZ Herald.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650240 9-Feb-2021 12:38
Send private message

Churrasco jealousy

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Blurtie
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650244 9-Feb-2021 12:41
Send private message

Yikes! Hope that espresso was good..

 

But damn, then sheer stupidity/immaturity of some people. Are the police going to follow up on the "tipster" and prosecute for wasting police resources?

mdf

mdf
3497 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2650245 9-Feb-2021 12:42
Send private message

Jeeze, that's nuts! Glad it all turned out sensibly!



elpenguino
3373 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650255 9-Feb-2021 12:43
Send private message

Open the door, we got a tip there's leftovers !

 

Plus can you help me configure this phone?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2650256 9-Feb-2021 12:43
Send private message

And all I want to know now was who was the suspected (former) member! Any clues?!

gehenna
8448 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650258 9-Feb-2021 12:46
Send private message

Also two police knocking at the door feels like a mild swat.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650259 9-Feb-2021 12:46
Send private message

I don't know how the police follow up on "anonymous tips" or even if they are indeed anonymous. Let's see but I suspect I will never know the result.

 

As for suspect in here, yes, I have an idea.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650261 9-Feb-2021 12:47
Send private message

@gehenna: Also two police knocking at the door feels like a mild swat.

 

 

It is New Zealand, man!




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650267 9-Feb-2021 12:52
Send private message

freitasm:

That day the police showed up at my door - the full story at NZ Herald: Police turn up after Geekzone founder Mauricio Freitas gets 'swatted' - NZ Herald.

 

 

I'll bet it's based on the picture circulating of you and your bestie who incited an insurrection in the US...

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650272 9-Feb-2021 12:55
Send private message

Depends what the accusation was I guess (and IANAL) but it could be pretty serious if the cops decide to throw the book at the idiot:

 

 

Crimes Act 1961
115 Conspiring to bring false accusation
Every one who conspires to prosecute any person for any alleged offence, knowing that person to be innocent thereof, is liable—
(a)to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years if that person might, on conviction of the alleged offence, be sentenced to preventive detention, or to imprisonment for a term of 3 years or more:
(b)to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 7 years if that person might, on conviction of the alleged offence, be sentenced to imprisonment for a term less than 3 years.

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650275 9-Feb-2021 12:55
Send private message

neb:

 

freitasm:

 

That day the police showed up at my door - the full story at NZ Herald: Police turn up after Geekzone founder Mauricio Freitas gets 'swatted' - NZ Herald.

 

 

I'll bet it's based on the picture circulating of you and your bestie who incited an insurrection in the US...

 

 

ROFL. @michaelmurfy gave me a framed print last weekend.  




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

timmmay
20459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650287 9-Feb-2021 12:58
Send private message

Sounds like the police handled it appropriately to me, based on that article. They had to investigate but went about it reasonably. Sorry it happened to you.

Handsomedan
7196 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2650301 9-Feb-2021 13:12
Send private message

Hang on, hang on...FOUR Ring cameras encircling the front door? 

 

Hmmm....

 

 

 

 

 

But seriously, glad it turned out as it did and no animals were harmed in the making of this episode. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79117 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650303 9-Feb-2021 13:13
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

Hang on, hang on...FOUR Ring cameras encircling the front door? 

 

Hmmm....

 

But seriously, glad it turned out as it did and no animals were harmed in the making of this episode. 

 

 

Nah, only two (doorbell and driveway spotlight) with other two on the front and back of the property. Well covered though and Alexa tells us "Movement detected on the driveway!" if anyone approaches. Then show on the TV. But let's not get into the geeky stuff.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

SaltyNZ
8148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650305 9-Feb-2021 13:15
Send private message

To be fair, some of those Brazilian BBQ sauces are pretty spicy.

 

Seriously though ... that sucks. :-/




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright