NB: this question is from 2021. The key point here is sentry lite owners should check their power supply, if it's so hot it's difficult to touch you should probably stop using it. There's a 2023 comment below.

OLD QUESTION - no longer requires answering. I got a replacement power supply that after two years is just as hot as the original.

I have a Sentry Lite DC UPS powering my Chorus fiber box and Fritzbox router. I noticed today that the power supply for the Sentry Lite (NetBit 18v 1.2A) was 70 degrees in the back of a cupboard and buzzing quite loudly. I moved it to the front of the cabinet and moved it so it had more airflow and the temperature dropped to 47 Celsius, which is still not very comfortable to touch.

Key question: Is this something I should unplug immediately or can it wait a couple of days? I suspect it's been like this for months. Given it's dropped from 70c to 50c I think I'll leave it given I will replace it in a couple of days.

Notes: