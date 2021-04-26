A cool site to explore, especially for those with a VR headset
Went there a few years ago and thought it was OK but of course overshadowed by Bletchley Park itself and the Bombe. Most likely wouldn’t have gone unless we were already at BP. BP is a memorable experience - watching the Bombe in operation was incredible. We did a tour guided by a fascinating old guy whose father (or mother?) had worked there.
Thanks for posting, great site
If anyone is interested more in the Enigma and what happened in Bletchley, this YT channel "Megaprojects" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHy6sdHHtDI has a really easy to digest video on it.
I visited the museum back in 2019 while I was visiting Bletchley Park. I found it very interesting, especially all the old home computers that I remember reading about in English magazines back in the 80's but that never seemed to make it as far as NZ. It was certainly a highlight of my trip.