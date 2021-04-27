Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic crypto currency forum
#284526 27-Apr-2021 19:42
Did this forum go away?

  #2698969 27-Apr-2021 19:59
Try here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=191




  #2700619 2-May-2021 09:32
jpoc:

 

Did this forum go away?

 

 

If you are talking about the private Crypto forum, the owner was banned so any private forum s/he had would disappear as well as it would be left orphan.

 

As suggested above, try the new public Finance sub-forum.




