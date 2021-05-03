can somebody give me the phone number for mightyape
google says 09 475 9305
Mighty Ape no longer have a public / published customer support number. Your only option is to submit a request via their website.
https://help.mightyape.co.nz/hc/en-nz/requests/new
Is this relating to this?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=284583
