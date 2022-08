Does anyone have any recommendations for coffee bean deliveries at a reasonable price.

Currently have tried Flight, I like their Thunderbolt blend ($30 for 750g free delivery), was not fond of their Bomber, didn't like the acidity.

https://flightcoffee.co.nz/

Rush coffee is also nice. Tried the Rush expresso ($22.50 for 500g free delivery).

https://rushcoffee.co.nz/

I like my coffee but really not a coffee snob. I do like it black, rich with a creamy mouth feel (which is why I didn't like the Bomber)