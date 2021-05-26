Evening all,

A couple of days ago I purchased a product online from PB Tech for a particular job, to the tune of $1200. The requirement for this item was no longer needed pretty much straight away, so I got in touch with them to ask if they're able to refund the cost to the original credit card/account. I read their returns policy, which only mentions account credit or gift vouchers.



I was told to submit a returns request, which I did, and in the online form I asked again whether it was possible to have the costs actually refunded instead of account credit given. Fast forward to tonight, I get a (probably automated) email saying my return request has been approved & to arrange postage back to PB Tech. No actual answer to my question. I haven't opened the package to make the potential return process simpler.

The thing is, if I was only ever going to get account credit, I'd just keep the item instead of paying to send it back. I'd only send it if I was able to have money refunded directly to me. I'd rather not have so much money tied up with my PB Tech account, it would be a while before I'd actually use it all!

Anyway, what I'm wanting to know is whether anyone has actually received a cost refund directly back to their credit card or bank account (if paid via POLI) for anything returned to PB Tech via the online process. I've never had to return anything to them before, so I'm unsure.

I'd go directly to one of their stores, but Palmy doesn't have one yet!