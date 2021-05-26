Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicPB Tech product return/refund query
Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


#285932 26-May-2021 18:20
Evening all,

 

A couple of days ago I purchased a product online from PB Tech for a particular job, to the tune of $1200. The requirement for this item was no longer needed pretty much straight away, so I got in touch with them to ask if they're able to refund the cost to the original credit card/account. I read their returns policy, which only mentions account credit or gift vouchers.

I was told to submit a returns request, which I did, and in the online form I asked again whether it was possible to have the costs actually refunded instead of account credit given. Fast forward to tonight, I get a (probably automated) email saying my return request has been approved & to arrange postage back to PB Tech. No actual answer to my question. I haven't opened the package to make the potential return process simpler.

 

The thing is, if I was only ever going to get account credit, I'd just keep the item instead of paying to send it back. I'd only send it if I was able to have money refunded directly to me. I'd rather not have so much money tied up with my PB Tech account, it would be a while before I'd actually use it all!

 

 

 

Anyway, what I'm wanting to know is whether anyone has actually received a cost refund directly back to their credit card or bank account (if paid via POLI) for anything returned to PB Tech via the online process. I've never had to return anything to them before, so I'm unsure.

 

I'd go directly to one of their stores, but Palmy doesn't have one yet!

CYaBro
3774 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2713351 26-May-2021 18:32
Yup I just got a refund today. :)
Same thing, ordered a computer part, approx $700, and then turned out it wasn’t needed.
Did the RMA thing and sent it back.
I got an email from them saying they’d received it and the credit was on my account.
I just replied to that email and asked to have it refunded to the card I used to purchase the part and they did it no questions asked.

antonknee
1080 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2713354 26-May-2021 18:34
Why not call and ask them?

 

I would say in my experience PB Tech have atrocious customer service, and they don’t understand the word “refund” (even where it involves the CGA, let alone a change of mind type scenario). That said I haven’t shopped there within the last couple years for exactly that reason, so things may have changed. 

Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2713355 26-May-2021 18:37
@CYaBro Awesome news thanks for the info.

 

I did pay via POLI, and I know that refunds can take considerably longer than credit card refunds, but I don't mind waiting for it to come through.

 

 

 

@antonknee This is the first time I've ever had to consider a refund through them. I've had no issues ever from the purchasing side of things.
Since there was no urgency to actually return it & I didn't want to potentially stay on hold for ages while at work, I decided to fire off a written message.



Kraven
673 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2713356 26-May-2021 18:38
I returned something last month and they refunded the purchase price to my card. Minus the credit card surcharge. Was only a couple of dollars so didn’t bother chasing it.

Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2713357 26-May-2021 18:43
@Kraven Thanks for the report. Looks like I'll actually be returning it.

 

 

 

It would be handy if they updated their returns policy to also say that refunds may also be applied directly to the credit card/bank account used for the purchase. That'd save this question in the first place!

CYaBro
3774 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2713367 26-May-2021 18:56
Kraven: I returned something last month and they refunded the purchase price to my card. Minus the credit card surcharge. Was only a couple of dollars so didn’t bother chasing it.

Why would they refund the surcharge?
They’ve had to pay it regardless so I wouldn’t expect them to refund it.

gzt

gzt
13468 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2713369 26-May-2021 19:10
I don't know the answer. I expect they will refund. A while back they had a restocking fee %. Probably still do.



throwawaysnap
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2713426 26-May-2021 21:41
CYaBro:
Kraven: I returned something last month and they refunded the purchase price to my card. Minus the credit card surcharge. Was only a couple of dollars so didn’t bother chasing it.

Why would they refund the surcharge?
They’ve had to pay it regardless so I wouldn’t expect them to refund it.
+

 

When you refund a transaction to a credit card, the payment processor typically refunds the fee too.

 

 

 

@OP you could reach out to customer.service@pbtech.co.nz or ra@pbtech.co.nz if you want to ask before sending, or phone the HQ (09) 526 9200.

NPCtom
400 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2713440 26-May-2021 22:56
throwawaysnap:

 

When you refund a transaction to a credit card, the payment processor typically refunds the fee too.

 

 

 

@OP you could reach out to customer.service@pbtech.co.nz or ra@pbtech.co.nz if you want to ask before sending, or phone the HQ (09) 526 9200.

 

 

PB Tech uses Stripe, and Stripe doesn't refund the refund fee.





Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2713443 26-May-2021 23:09
Correct me if I'm wrong but I thought the point of them charging a CC surcharge was to pass that cost on to the customer instead of absorbing it?

throwawaysnap
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2713662 27-May-2021 10:56
NPCtom:

 

throwawaysnap:

 

When you refund a transaction to a credit card, the payment processor typically refunds the fee too.

 

 

 

@OP you could reach out to customer.service@pbtech.co.nz or ra@pbtech.co.nz if you want to ask before sending, or phone the HQ (09) 526 9200.

 

 

PB Tech uses Stripe, and Stripe doesn't refund the refund fee.

 

 

 

 

Nah, we don't :) We use Windcave.

Mehrts

478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2716781 1-Jun-2021 17:22
Update:

 

Item returned & cost refunded back into my bank account. No hassles & prompt service.

 

Happy camper.

