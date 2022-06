So I recently bought a Samsung phone of trademe that was a few months old. It was bought from Noel Leemings. On contacting NL was told that all that was needed was the original purchaser to contact them and then would add the new owners (me) name to the online receipt/invoice.

Knowing that New Zealand has some pretty cool consumer laws in favor of the consumer, I wonder if this is a "law" that you have to allow transfer of ownership or NL being smart retailers?