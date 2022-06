Oh bugger it. I was reluctant to reply given that any reply longer than 2 sentences would be ironic in the context of me complaining that the Synology survey was too difficult. But since quite a few people had an issue with my complaint, I feel I need to explain myself.

So first off - I like Synology, have been using their products for many years and currently use a ds220j.

Now, why I didn't like this survey - and frankly I'm not sure why I even bother writing about it but it's lunch break so what the hell.

It's a regional survey across a population of close to 150 million just for the four countries listed. So the chance of winning the single NAS on offer is pretty slim. Rationally you're filling it in not expecting to win anything - you're just giving some quick feedback and sharing your details. It's a reasonable expectation - you give a little bit of your time and quick feedback to a company you like and whose products you use. Goodwill is the driver here.

Where it all goes wrong is that they presume on my goodwill. "Hey, if you like us so much, how about you write a marketing spiel better than anyone else taking part in this survey so that you can win a NAS? That's a good boy!"

It's the element of competition and judging that pisses me off. You want my feedback as a valued existing customer or aprospective customer - no problem. You want to hold a "best essay on the advantages of NAS solutions" competition - I'm out.