SATTV

#287117 7-Jun-2021 17:48
5.45PM seems to be down, get an error 500 eventually

 

Nothing on their Facebook or twitter.

 

Is it just me?

 

 

 

John




Linux
  #2720312 7-Jun-2021 17:49
2d Fibre and no trademe

Scott3
  #2720313 7-Jun-2021 17:49
Down for me too. 2 degrees UFB

SATTV

  #2720315 7-Jun-2021 17:50
Glad it is not just me :-)

 

 




k1w1k1d
  #2720316 7-Jun-2021 17:52
Yep!

CYaBro
  #2720318 7-Jun-2021 18:02
No go here on Full Flavour fibre.

Lias
  #2720323 7-Jun-2021 18:17
xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
  #2720331 7-Jun-2021 18:21
heavenlywild
  #2720334 7-Jun-2021 18:32
And it's back online.

quickymart
  #2720336 7-Jun-2021 18:35
Working for me, Spark Fibre.

Linux
  #2720338 7-Jun-2021 18:36
quickymart:

Working for me, Spark Fibre.



Cause it is back for everyone

mattwnz
  #2720339 7-Jun-2021 18:39
Is working for me, but is using the old website design and the fonts seem to be mucked up in the latest version of firefox. 

quickymart
  #2720361 7-Jun-2021 20:38
Linux:
quickymart:

 

Working for me, Spark Fibre.

 



Cause it is back for everyone

 

Yep, and I didn't see heavenlywild's post as I hadn't refreshed the page.

ezbee
  #2720926 8-Jun-2021 22:09
So shortly before 10pm June 8th , I have just finished buying a laptop power supply, for want of a replaceable cable Grr.

 

Then go to look at something else and , I get no connection .

 

So seems to be another outage ?

 

Ive become a connection failure.

 

SPARK Auckland, get same on my tablet too.

 

Update apparently some global DNS server is down , Reddit, Guardian , NYtimes and bunch of others.  ??

quebec
  #2720944 8-Jun-2021 22:14
Same here but also experiencing problems with TVNZOnDemand. VF Fibre and also on 4G. I’m in Auckland.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2720947 8-Jun-2021 22:15
