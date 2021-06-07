Auckland
Voyager UFB.
5.45PM seems to be down, get an error 500 eventually
Nothing on their Facebook or twitter.
Is it just me?
John
2d Fibre and no trademe
Down for me too. 2 degrees UFB
Glad it is not just me :-)
I know enough to be dangerous
No go here on Full Flavour fibre.
Borked on Vodafone as well.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
"Unfortunately we're experiencing some issues and the site is down at the moment. We're working hard to get it back online ASAP and we'll update here when we're good to go. Sorry for any inconvenience"
Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!
Working for me, Spark Fibre.
quickymart:
Working for me, Spark Fibre.
Is working for me, but is using the old website design and the fonts seem to be mucked up in the latest version of firefox.
Linux:quickymart:
Working for me, Spark Fibre.
Cause it is back for everyone
Yep, and I didn't see heavenlywild's post as I hadn't refreshed the page.
So shortly before 10pm June 8th , I have just finished buying a laptop power supply, for want of a replaceable cable Grr.
Then go to look at something else and , I get no connection .
So seems to be another outage ?
Ive become a connection failure.
SPARK Auckland, get same on my tablet too.
Update apparently some global DNS server is down , Reddit, Guardian , NYtimes and bunch of others. ??
I think there's a spread CDN problem.
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project