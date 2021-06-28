Has been snowing on and off where we are on the Port Hills in Chch since the wee hours this morning. Woke me up at about 5am, with howling winds and hail and sleet going sideways. But the heat pumps tell me it's 3 deg outside, the ground is still warm enough so roads aren't likely to freeze up, (until big frosts further inland - maybe in a day or two), squally showers are tracking up the coast and catching Bank's Peninsula with sunny patches in-between. The forecast maps and weather radar I see aren't showing lots of snow coming, despite some news articles suggesting otherwise. So it's just a pretty normal winter Southerly storm here.

If Wellington has got issues with big seas now, it looks like that's going to get worse as the day goes on, will still be howling at high tide tonight, then eases off.