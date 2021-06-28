Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Snow Weather for the Canterbury Plains (and other regions) issued by the MetService 2021 June
#288435 28-Jun-2021 21:30
https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

 

 

Wonder if it will happen?

  #2736152 29-Jun-2021 07:45
The alert was issued for most of the country - with Snow on Desert Rd and Remutaka Hill Rd. Also snow down to 300 m in the Wellington region including Western Hills and Orongorongo. We live exactly at 200 m and this was our deck at 3am after the hail storm, then at 7 am - still quite some hail after four hours. 

 

 

 

 

The car and the top of the driveway:

 

 




  #2736195 29-Jun-2021 09:11
Rescue helicopter sent out in this storm to search for two Kayakers in trouble off Seatoun.Very selfish of people to endanger the lives of searchers because they want to engage in dangerous pastimes in such wild weather.

Our house sounds like the insides of a roaring jet engine. Watching the waves getting close to the roadside on the South Coast and worse to come. Wish it would snow here but we are too close to the sea.


  #2736223 29-Jun-2021 10:40
Has been snowing on and off where we are on the Port Hills in Chch since the wee hours this morning.  Woke me up at about 5am, with howling winds and hail and sleet going sideways.  But the heat pumps tell me it's 3 deg outside, the ground is still warm enough so roads aren't likely to freeze up, (until big frosts further inland - maybe in a day or two), squally showers are tracking up the coast and catching Bank's Peninsula with sunny patches in-between.  The forecast maps and weather radar I see aren't showing lots of snow coming, despite some news articles suggesting otherwise.  So it's just a pretty normal winter Southerly storm here.

 

If Wellington has got issues with big seas now, it looks like that's going to get worse as the day goes on, will still be howling at high tide tonight, then eases off.



  #2736253 29-Jun-2021 11:39
Same here, Halswell, Chch. Overcast, only very occasionally minor sleet, dark and sideways rain, then sunny as, then dark and rain. Aligns with Metservice's rain radar

  #2736259 29-Jun-2021 11:57
tdgeek:

 

Same here, Halswell, Chch. Overcast, only very occasionally minor sleet, dark and sideways rain, then sunny as, then dark and rain. Aligns with Metservice's rain radar

 

 

Yup.  Forecast for later in the week looks fabulous - clear/sunny, frosty mornings.  The Kaikouras already looked like they had a good cover of snow a few days ago and there was a bit on the Alps - it's going to be spectacular when this clears.  It's been a bit grey and grim the past few weeks in Chch, clear fine frosty weather is wonderful.

  #2736264 29-Jun-2021 12:08
Fred99:

 

Yup.  Forecast for later in the week looks fabulous - clear/sunny, frosty mornings.  The Kaikouras already looked like they had a good cover of snow a few days ago and there was a bit on the Alps - it's going to be spectacular when this clears.  It's been a bit grey and grim the past few weeks in Chch, clear fine frosty weather is wonderful.

 

 

One hundred percent!

  #2736265 29-Jun-2021 12:15
That hail made the dogs go bonkers overnight.  Never heard anything like it!

 

 



  #2736268 29-Jun-2021 12:27
Looks like the snow shovel I bought a couple of years ago has been good insurance!

 

(I remember shovelling the many metres of my driveway during the 1992 snow here in Christchurch not very fondly as I was on call for half the traffic lights at the time!)

  #2736302 29-Jun-2021 13:50
Very gusty winds here now in Upper Riccarton. Maximum gust so far is 60 kph from my Tempest Weather Station on the roof.

Create new topic





