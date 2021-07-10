https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/07/us/american-south-biomass-energy-invs/
Destruction of South American native landscape at the very least
Rea Engineering discusses the ecological disaster that are biofuels really well.
Actually, coal will never be formed again.
It's a consequence of a period (the Carboniferous) during which plants had evolved the ability to produce lignin but microorganisms had not yet developed the ability to digest it. So wood accumulated instead of rotting.
Eva888:
The only way anything can change is to go native and ditch mod cons and technology.
Oh I'm not so sure.
We have the wrong heroes, and a world where billionaires and CEOs of global corporations are pulling the strings. Ending that doesn't mean neo-luddites need to be calling all the shots.