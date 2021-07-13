Geektastic

I had a call from a car dealer (big one) in Wellington and it showed up on my phone as being from Germany. The caller was as surprised as I was.
Why would that happen?
hacked PABX routing calls to MITM and generate money from fees?
Did the actual number show up as from Germany (+49) or was it shown as 04 but with Germany shown in text?
Considering +649 is Auckland, Id say its routing through an Auckland PABX which is excluding presenting the 6 for some reason.
It was BMW, Audi or Merc?
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Did the actual number show up as from Germany (+49) or was it shown as 04 but with Germany shown in text?
Don't mention the war.
My best mate is German...he often says that in a very exaggerated German accent - he finds Fawlty Towers humour to be somewhat hilarious.
Could be an issue with the VAR Telco routing. I've never used 2Talk, but I would imagine the same thing could happen to them.
I regularly call AU from NZ using a softphone from RingCentral loaded onto my computer. There have been numerous instances where the recipient of my call mentioned that it came through as a US call.
