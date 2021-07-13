Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Call from business in Wellington showing up on caller ID as being a call from Germany. Why?
I had a call from a car dealer (big one) in Wellington and it showed up on my phone as being from Germany. The caller was as surprised as I was.

Why would that happen?





skewt
hacked PABX routing calls to MITM and generate money from fees?

 

 

Behodar
Did the actual number show up as from Germany (+49) or was it shown as 04 but with Germany shown in text?

Considering +649 is Auckland, Id say its routing through an Auckland PABX which is excluding presenting the 6 for some reason.




Geektastic: I had a call from a car dealer (big one) in Wellington and it showed up on my phone as being from Germany. The caller was as surprised as I was.

Why would that happen?

 

It was BMW, Audi or Merc?




Geektastic

Behodar:

Did the actual number show up as from Germany (+49) or was it shown as 04 but with Germany shown in text?



0049 Bottrop, Germany.





GV27
Don't mention the war. 

Handsomedan
GV27:

 

Don't mention the war. 

 

 

 

 

My best mate is German...he often says that in a very exaggerated German accent - he finds Fawlty Towers humour to be somewhat hilarious. 




Could be an issue with the VAR Telco routing. I've never used 2Talk, but I would imagine the same thing could happen to them.

 

I regularly call AU from NZ using a softphone from RingCentral loaded onto my computer. There have been numerous instances where the recipient of my call mentioned that it came through as a US call.

 

 




It's just going to be badly formatted caller ID being sent, and the "helpful" cellphone location information getting confused.

