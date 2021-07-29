CruciasNZ:

The Fuel one was very different so it shouldn't be part of this convo. Z purchased Caltex so it was downsizing the competitors to do this they needed to sell off a few sites to Mobil to keep the balance and local competition on pricing which was a failed endeavor as unmanned(Gull/NPD) has now filled that gap to keep prices down. Also this is a sunset business model Petrol/Diesel is in decrease.

Supermarkets we have 3 brands 2 of them under 1 roof(Foodstuffs). The problem we have is there is no supplier rules or code of conduct. Its the wild west where if you want your product in a store you have to sign crazy agreements and pay fees to range products instore.

To beat this they will try COC or something to keep these agreements in check it will help everyone except for the supermarkets profits. Then to get around this supermarkets will just increase consumer prices.

This is not going to be a quick fix or fixable unless Foodstuffs is opened right up and exposed for its tactics. The commission is looking at if financially hitting them which will just be passed on to the consumer.

In the end I believe taking stores off both them and giving them to a 3rd operator will be the only option.