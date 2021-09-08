quickymart

Rashuns
Twisties
Cheezels
Burger Rings
^ what the hell has happened to these over the last month or so? I usually buy a bag of at least one each shop, and the last few times, they've been more air than actual snack! Cheezels in particular - used to be one of my favourite snacks, now they're all hole-y and there's hardly anything to eat! Ditto Rashuns - they even state on the bag they're a great new shape, sorry, I don't find this great, more like crap :/
Anyone else noticed that the shape of these Bluebird snacks has changed recently?
Even Cheese Balls (an ETA food) are more dense and definitely not as fluffy and crunchy as they used to be.