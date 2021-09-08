Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Snack food changes
quickymart

8650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#289494 8-Sep-2021 22:32
Send private message

Rashuns

 

Twisties

 

Cheezels

 

Burger Rings

 

Rashuns

Twisties

Cheezels

Burger Rings

^ what the hell has happened to these over the last month or so? I usually buy a bag of at least one each shop, and the last few times, they've been more air than actual snack! Cheezels in particular - used to be one of my favourite snacks, now they're all hole-y and there's hardly anything to eat! Ditto Rashuns - they even state on the bag they're a great new shape, sorry, I don't find this great, more like crap :/

Anyone else noticed that the shape of these Bluebird snacks has changed recently?

 

Anyone else noticed that the shape of these Bluebird snacks has changed recently?
Even Cheese Balls (an ETA food) are more dense and definitely not as fluffy and crunchy as they used to be.

Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2775007 8-Sep-2021 22:54
Send private message

It'll be one of 2 things. Both cost savers

 

Less real potato/Corn used. So substituted with something else rubbish
New machinery to speed up production (lower the quality) for more gain for less cost.

 

 

 

I still have some rashuns here that have been lookin at me for a while but not consumed. They're minus any 'new shape' marketing. Should compare ingredients :)

Wheelbarrow01
1209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2775026 9-Sep-2021 02:04
Send private message

Yes I have noticed this - I bought one bag each of Burger Rings, Twisties and Rashuns last week.

 

Burger Rings - the rings have all of a sudden got a lot smaller (now similar/same size as the Aussie Burger Rings always were).

 

Twisties - the flavour, texture and size have all changed, and I'm not really a fan - they really stick in my teeth like glue now.

 

Rashuns - not sure yet - might crack the bag open shortly and will edit post accordingly....

 

I noticed on the Burger Ring bag that it has NZ and Aussie toll-free numbers so I can only assume it's a single trans-Tasman product now. It never used to be like that when I lived in Aussie - the Aus Burger Rings were a very different product to NZ back then. Twisties were also different - they came in a yellow bag over there from memory (not sure about now). Globalisation and Bluebird/PepsiCo's drive for world domination has a lot to answer for.....

 

[EDIT 26/10/21 - I tried the new Rashuns. Bland flavour, I don't care for the new shape, and they have the same stick-to-the-teeth factor as the new Twisties. Not all that impressed to be honest. These are the last remaining bastions of my teenage snack habits destroyed. I still haven't got over the fact that Bluebird killed off CC's corn chips either BTW.]

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2775036 9-Sep-2021 07:06
Send private message

Happening everywhere. Neslte Coffee and Milk, Condensed Milk etc. is imported from Spain as of recently. Tastes completely different and not for the better. Oddly, the coffee has more of a coffee taste, despite there being less of it in the new product.

 

Wish list... Georgie Pie (with the MSG and their vastly superior fries), Tangy Fruits, Snifters and NZ made Cadbury Creme Eggs and Nestle Scorched Almonds.

 

EDIT: "Polar Pies" are also off the shopping list as I don't do PC.



quickymart

8650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2775041 9-Sep-2021 07:42
Send private message

I know it's probably about cost and it's probably cheaper this way, but still...sigh. The reduced consumer satisfaction obviously doesn't seem to mean much to them.

 

I miss the good old days (usually the 80s and 90s) when snack foods were actually enjoyable to eat!

 

Cheezels were my favourite but I don't think I'll buy any of them anymore.

 

Looking at Bluebird's Facebook page I can see a few disgruntled comments on there. Of course, they'll ignore them (like Cadbury did about the God-awful changes they made to Creme Eggs in 2009) until people stop buying them.

1101
3020 posts

Uber Geek


  #2775053 9-Sep-2021 08:28
Send private message

Have a look at where they where actually made (made, not packaged)
Could be because no longer made in NZ ?

SirHumphreyAppleby
1961 posts

Uber Geek


  #2775057 9-Sep-2021 08:31
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Twisties were also different - they came in a yellow bag over there from memory (not sure about now).

 

 

Twisties are a different product. Twisties as we know (or knew) them are sold in Australia as Curlies.

quickymart

8650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2775064 9-Sep-2021 08:46
Send private message

1101:

 

Have a look at where they where actually made (made, not packaged)
Could be because no longer made in NZ ?

 

 

Good point, but I don't really care where they're made, they don't taste as good as they used to.



Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2775068 9-Sep-2021 08:51
Send private message

Rashuns I have here were made in NZ

 

BB 1April this year admittedly (told you they've been taunting me.. stilly need for dental work)

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775073 9-Sep-2021 09:01
Send private message

Been all over social media for weeks, and in the news last week https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/126203217/whats-happened-to-twisties-fans-unhappy-with-changes-to-bluebird-snacks

Basically no changes to recipes or where they're made. Just new equipment.

 

Basically no changes to recipes or where they're made. Just new equipment.

 

 

turtleattacks
451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2775076 9-Sep-2021 09:05
Send private message

I spoke to them via Facebook Chat and they said that it's some sort of manufacturing fault. 

Hopefully they'll be able to fix it. 

 

Hopefully they'll be able to fix it.

 

 

 

 

Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2775102 9-Sep-2021 09:44
Send private message

so my first of 2 common examples was correct :)

 

They did the same at cadbury and a few other products. Look this great machine does them 4x as fast, without changing anything!

 

.. other than the entire makeup or flavour

quickymart

8650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2775114 9-Sep-2021 10:03
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Been all over social media for weeks, and in the news last week https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/126203217/whats-happened-to-twisties-fans-unhappy-with-changes-to-bluebird-snacks

 

Basically no changes to recipes or where they're made. Just new equipment.

 

 

 

 

I hope you're right, I shop every fortnight and the last 2-3 shops were this "new/improved" business - although the Rashuns bag does clearly state on the front they're a "new shape", just they taste a different (to me, anyway).

networkn
27207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2775127 9-Sep-2021 10:22
Send private message

turtleattacks:

 

I spoke to them via Facebook Chat and they said that it's some sort of manufacturing fault. 

 

Hopefully they'll be able to fix it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Are they providing free replacements?

 

So many of the things I've loved over the years are a shadow of their former selves!

 

 

SATTV
1326 posts

Uber Geek


  #2775132 9-Sep-2021 10:30
Send private message

I used to love Girl Guide biscuits but when they changed from animal fat to vegetable fat they were never the same.

 

Even though girl Guides said the recipe had not changed in xxx years, the ingredients had.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

duckDecoy
559 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2775135 9-Sep-2021 10:32
Send private message

Slightly related

 

I've switched to Snackachangi for my crisps.  They are a little bit like a cross between a normal crisp and one of those kettle style in the sense the chips are must harder.  I find the flavour to be much much stronger than Eta or Bluebird, especially the salt and vinegar one.

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





