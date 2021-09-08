quickymart

Yes I have noticed this - I bought one bag each of Burger Rings, Twisties and Rashuns last week.

Burger Rings - the rings have all of a sudden got a lot smaller (now similar/same size as the Aussie Burger Rings always were).

Twisties - the flavour, texture and size have all changed, and I'm not really a fan - they really stick in my teeth like glue now.

Rashuns - not sure yet - might crack the bag open shortly and will edit post accordingly....

I noticed on the Burger Ring bag that it has NZ and Aussie toll-free numbers so I can only assume it's a single trans-Tasman product now. It never used to be like that when I lived in Aussie - the Aus Burger Rings were a very different product to NZ back then. Twisties were also different - they came in a yellow bag over there from memory (not sure about now). Globalisation and Bluebird/PepsiCo's drive for world domination has a lot to answer for.....

[EDIT 26/10/21 - I tried the new Rashuns. Bland flavour, I don't care for the new shape, and they have the same stick-to-the-teeth factor as the new Twisties. Not all that impressed to be honest. These are the last remaining bastions of my teenage snack habits destroyed. I still haven't got over the fact that Bluebird killed off CC's corn chips either BTW.]