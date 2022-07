I cant see Costco being that much cheaper than anyone else to be honest.

Shipping prices have risen 10 fold over the past 12 Months.

Product that they source locally will possibly be no cheaper or more expensive as they wont have the buying power.

I have never been to a Costco but from what I have seen on TV they have bulk toilet paper and bulk Cheetos.

Some product will be piggy backed off Australia for sure but double shipping is expensive.

The Auckland site is only a few minutes from work and I will go and have a look once the hysteria dies down, but I dont think it will be the silver bullet to lower prices sadly.

John